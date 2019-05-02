KHARTOUM: Sudan's public prosecutor has ordered the interrogation of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir on suspicion of money laundering and financing terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
In April, the prosecutor began investigating Bashir over accusations of money laundering and possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds. Large sums of money were found in suitcases in his home.
Sudan orders Bashir interrogated over suspected money laundering, terrorism financing
