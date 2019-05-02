Sudan orders Bashir interrogated over suspected money laundering, terrorism financing

You are here

﻿

Protesters carry posters in Arabic that say, "Freedom, justice, and peace, and the revolution is the choice of the people," at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP)
KHARTOUM: Sudan's public prosecutor has ordered the interrogation of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir on suspicion of money laundering and financing terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
In April, the prosecutor began investigating Bashir over accusations of money laundering and possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds. Large sums of money were found in suitcases in his home.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir terrorism

WASHINGTON: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday the Middle East peace proposal he is working on would be a “good starting point” to address the Israel-Palestinian conflict and a business plan to help the two sides have a better life.
“What we will be able to put together is a solution that we believe is a good starting point for the political issues and then an outline for what can be done to help these people start living a better life,” Kusher told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Kushner, who has been working on the peace plan for some two years, is expected to unveil his proposals in June after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Topics: Middle East peace Isreal Palestine

