﻿

Images of Syria’s destroyed heritage revealed in London exhibition that ‘journeys through Islamic world’

A Hajj caravan about to depart from Damascus. (Supplied)
A souk in Aleppo. (Supplied)
Camel drivers in Palestine. (Supplied)
A funfair in Suez. (Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2019
Denise Marray
  • A new exhibition in London explores the heritage and history of the Middle East
  • Co-curator Richard Wilding says he spent 500 hours painstakingly retouching the photographs shown in the exhibition
LONDON: A treasure trove of historical photographs and postcards reflecting the rich social and cultural diversity of the Islamic world is currently on show in London in an exhibition organized by the Barakat Trust and Asia House. The amazing images in “Departures: A Photographic Journey through the Islamic World” range from the middle of the 19th century to the middle of the 20th, and were collected over 40 years by Jeddah-based historian Tarik Alireza. They capture scenes that are unlikely ever to be encountered again, so rapidly has the world they represent changed over the past century.
Particularly poignant are the images of places in Syria which have been either totally destroyed or severely damaged by the ongoing conflict there.
Arab News spoke to Richard Wilding, who co-curated the exhibition with Alireza, to learn more about the 500 images on show — narrowed down from the 15,000 in the archive.
Wilding, a photographer and filmmaker documenting identity, heritage, archaeology and costume in the Middle East, who has worked in Saudi Arabia since 2003, says that “Departures” showcases a great legacy that, in many cases, has been forgotten or neglected.
“I am conscious above all of the way in which the Islamic world has been flattened over the past 100 years,” he tells Arab News. “This great richness of diversity and culture has been forgotten both in the West and also, sadly, at home. A new generation has grown up that doesn’t really know their own history and culture. I find that tragic.”
He continues: “I think that the West is preoccupied with certain stereotypes of the Islamic world. We are fed a steady diet of stories and images of war, sectarianism, terrorism and extremism. That leaves very little room for any other stories — stories about culture and heritage and people leading fairly normal lives. There is no room for this, and in the respective countries themselves there have been too many distractions. A rapid modernity has taken place; Saudi Arabia, since the discovery of oil, has changed beyond recognition and the young generation has grown up with their eyes more on the West in terms of the things they take inspiration from. I find myself having conversations with people of my age or younger in Saudi Arabia who have never even heard of, let alone visited, many of the wonderful places I have traveled to, such as Asir.
“Even in Jeddah itself, you have Al-Balad, but many people living in the city never go to see it. Because is associated with being run down, it has been avoided rather than celebrated, though thankfully that is changing — there have been some very positive initiatives.”
Wilding says he spent 500 hours painstakingly retouching the photographs shown in the exhibition. This work was necessary to remove scratches and dust visible when they were enlarged. The images were all scanned in Jeddah with the generous support of the Abdul Jawad family who paid for the digitization.
“The images show a great diversity of cultures — there is not a single Islamic culture; there are multiple cultures and forms of architecture and costume. One of the beautiful things about them is that you can identify immediately where each was taken, whereas now of course you can’t. People wear the same uniform of jeans and trainers.”
The majority of the photographs were taken by European photographers, Wilding explains. “It’s very much outsiders —  these are not people documenting their own society or culture,” he says. “At the time, these were the people with access to the equipment and the publishers. So to some extent you are looking at an Orientalist approach to the photography. It is very much catering to European tastes for the exotic. But it’s better to have this than to have nothing documented. It’s not perfect — but what is perfect?”
And to counter this, he adds, there is an element of the exhibition that features contemporary photographs taken by nationals within their own countries — capturing the everyday lives around them.
“Many are taken by amateur photographers on their iPhones. These are selected from Instagram from a range of locations including Pakistan, India, North Africa and Saudi Arabia. There are some really wonderful pictures,” Wilding says.
The names of the contemporary photographers are shown but the historic photographs are largely anonymous.
“The photographer is rarely credited, which — as a photographer myself — I find very difficult,” Wilding says. “Quite often, the backs of the photographs are completely blank with no information at all — at other times you have quite detailed information. Some of the images are hand-colored — this work was done by specialist studios. The colors are very beautiful. They were reproduced on a huge scale and reprinted over many years. A photo that might have been taken in 1890 was still being published by a postcard printer in 1920. It makes dating them quite difficult as you quite often find that the date on the postcard is not the date of when the actual photo was taken, which might have been 20 years earlier.”
Completely covering one wall of the exhibition is a huge map; an illustration of the Islamic world as it was in the middle of the 19th century.
“At the time, the Islamic world stretched from Morocco in the West to China and Indonesia in the East, and from the Balkans in the North down to Zanzibar in the South,” says Wilding. “We have overlaid some images on top of the map in their respective locations. We chose a range of images showing costumes from Uzbekistan, North Africa, Yemen, Albania, Turkey and Northern Iraq. We show images that illustrate the Silk Road, such as the camel caravans moving between China and Afghanistan. And we have mosques built in a huge variety of architectural styles.
“This map is a way of recognizing that the Muslim culture is valued,” he adds.
Wilding says he hopes the exhibition will go on tour, once it finishes its run in London on May 3. Some may think it odd that a non-Muslim should be so passionate about this archive of the Islamic world. But, for Wilding, it is no mystery.
“I get asked a lot why I am promoting this heritage. And I always say that you don’t have to be something to value it. As an outsider working in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq I have a different angle,” he says. “The fact that I am not Muslim doesn’t in any way diminish the love I have for the history and the culture and the tremendous gifts it has given to the rest of the world which are largely forgotten.”

Topics: Syria London islamic world

  • The first known images of the holy city are part of a fascinating display of early photography at Louvre Abu Dhabi
  • Egyptian-born Muhammad Sadiq Bey had travelled to the Hijaz region as treasurer of the pilgrims’ caravan
ABU DHABI: More than five decades after the world’s first photograph was produced with a camera, an army engineer ventured to the ancient city of Makkah and made history by chronicling the Muslim world’s holiest site on film for the first time.

Egyptian-born Muhammad Sadiq Bey had traveled several times to western Saudi Arabia’s Hijaz region in an official capacity as treasurer of the pilgrims’ caravan, first visiting in 1861 and taking with him a device known as a wet-plate collodion camera, a technique invented in the 1850s, which used glass-plate negatives.

In 1881 Bey, who wrote four books about his visits to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, returned to the Hijaz and became the first person to take photographs of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and the Hajj from multiple angles, as well as capturing the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, images that are now on view at new exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Photographs 1842–1896: An Early Album of the World, which runs until July 13, is an exploration of the development of photography in its first years of existence. Bey’s photos of Makkah give a rare snapshot of what life in the holy city was like over a century ago. 

It is the works of Bey which excite the exhibition’s curator, Christine Barthe most.

Portrait of Sir Pratab Singh, Maharajah of Orchla with his entourage, India, 1882, by Lala Deen Dayal. (Supplied photo)

“While the exhibition focuses on 44 different countries, two of the important pictures for us were the pictures taken in Makkah in 1881; this was an important element both because of the site, the fact it was photographed so early and also that the photograph was taken by an Arabic photographer, so it really is a symbolic showcase of the exhibition,” said Barthe, who is head of the photographic collections heritage unit at the Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac.

“What remains fascinating is that you get the chance to stand in front of one of the most photographed places on earth — a site that has been photographed so many times — and (that) allows you to realize that there was once a time that someone captured this site for the very first time and saw this site in this very unique way.

“We are now very familiar with the image of Makkah, but once it had never been captured on film. This is a moment of history.

“I hope that many people will have a special interest in these pictures. I think that is the interest of the exhibitor to ensure visitors from across the world come — but also have a special connection with one or two pictures that hold such cultural relevance.”

Barthe also pointed to the works of French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi — best known for designing the Statue of Liberty — and his imagery of the Kingdom.

“Bartholdi made a trip to Saudi Arabia between 1855-1857, and we have a special place for his images in the exhibition,” said Barthe. “He depicted Saudi Arabia in a different light; showing the landscapes and places where he lived during that period.”

His imagery offers people a humanizing glimpse of Saudi nationals during the mid-1800s, a reflection of what the undeveloped Kingdom and its inhabitants looked like before it was transformed by the discovery of vast oil reserves in the 1930s. 

“Architecturally, Bartholdi’s pictures are very beautiful,” said Barthe. “He had a very special way of taking pictures; he had this way to show his objects slowing down. It really is a fascinating and very early record of the region — images that, until now, have not been well known.”

Barthe said the exhibition was born from a desire to present some of the world’s earliest photographic images. “This exhibition offers, for the first time, a global history of photography, whose development in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia reveals a fascinating play of difference and similarity.  

“I believe it will be full of surprises for visitors, who will not only discover the first evidences of the visual mapping of the world, but also question our fascination and our current dependence on photographic images.”

This exhibition offers, for the first time, a global history of photography Ismail Noor. (Supplied photo)

Photography was born commercially in 1839, when several European nations expanded their colonial empires to territories in Africa, Asia, America and the Middle East, driven by an insatiable quest of discovery. Subsequently, photography crossed the borders of Europe and the seas, accompanying religious missions, scientific, diplomatic and military expeditions and even individual travelers.

The 250 photos in the show, which are on loan from French museums, include historic photographs from the Philippines, including works by Pedro Picon, the creator of one of the earliest photographs in the country. 

Lala Deen Dayal, considered the best Indian-born photographer of his time, is also represented with views of Bombay, Hyderabad and a portrait of the Maharajah de Orchla, dated 1882. In India, photography was of interest to many ruling families at this time. Dayal quickly established himself as the photographer of the nobility, notably documenting the royal tour of the Prince and Princess of Wales through India in 1875-76.

Visitors will be able to discover works by other prominent early photographers, including Luis Garcia Hevia from Colombia, the Abdullah brothers and Pascal Sebah from Turkey, Marc Ferrez from Brazil, Lai Fong from China, Kassian Cephas from Indonesia, Alexandre Michon and Nikolai Charushin from Russia, Francis Chit from Thailand, and Ichida Sôta and Suzuki Shin’ichi II from Japan.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi (DCT), said the exhibition was held to give visitors to the UAE capital a chance too “travel to new places and explore different regions of the world through the eyes of nineteenth-century European travelers.”

Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said the exhibition forms part of its cultural season, called A World of Exchanges. 

“Pioneering photographers played a key role in making other cultures visible and accessible to people back home, the same way our audiences record their daily experiences to share them with their family, friends and online communities.”

Decoder

Heliography

 The first photographic process — heliography — was invented by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce (right), who took the world’s first photograph made with a camera — a snapshot from the upstairs windows of his estate in the Burgundy region of France — in either 1826 or 1827.  Niépce’s associate, Louis Jacques Mandé Daguerre, developed the daguerreotype, the first commercially viable photographic process, which was introduced to the world in 1839. The daguerreotype required only minutes of exposure in the camera and produced clear, finely detailed results.  The first color photograph was taken some years later by Thomas Sutton, who worked with the theoretical physicist Sir James Clerk Maxwell (below) to take three exposures of a tartan ribbon through red, green and blue filters. The negatives were projected through separate magic lanterns, with the same colored filters, on to a screen to create a single image.  On May 17, 1861, Maxwell presented the first color photograph at the Royal Institution in London and the principle of color photography was born. The physicist Gabriel Lippmann received the Nobel Prize in 1908 for finding a way to obtain photos in direct colors on one plate.

Topics: Makkah photography Muhammad Sadiq Bey

