Guterres calls on Lebanese government to prevent Hezbollah holding weapons

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Lebanese government to prevent Hezbollah and other groups from owning weapons in a report issued by the UN on Friday.
LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Lebanese government to prevent Hezbollah and other groups from owning weapons in a report issued by the UN on Friday. 

The report added that the presence of armed militias threatened Lebanon's stability and security. 

It also stressed the need for the state to monopolize weapons and the use of force. 

In May 2018, Guterres strongly criticized Hezbollah for operating as the most heavily armed militia and a political party in Lebanon and urged the militant group to halt military activities inside and outside the country, including in Syria.

In a report to the Security Council, Guterres also called on Lebanon’s government and armed forces “to take all measures necessary to prohibit Hezbollah and other armed groups from acquiring weapons and building paramilitary capacity” outside the authority of the state.

“In a democratic state, it remains a fundamental anomaly that a political party maintains a militia that has no accountability to the democratic, governmental institutions of the state but has the power to take that state to war,” he said. 

Hezbollah, which is mainly financed by Iran, is considered a terror group by the US, Canada, Israel and the Arab League.

The heavily armed group has a large militia that has taken part in Syria's civil war alongside President Bashar Al-Assad's government, and also has elected members of parliament and positions in Lebanon's national unity government.

The group's influence over Lebanese state institutions has expanded in the last year. Together with allies that view its arsenal as an asset to Lebanon, it won more than 70 of parliament's 128 seats in an election last year.

The group has taken three of the 30 portfolios in the government formed by the Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri in January, including the health ministry - the first time it has held a ministry with a significant budget.

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli military in Gaza

GAZA CITY: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip Friday, the enclave's health ministry said, in what the Israeli army called a response to the wounding of two soldiers along the border.
"Two citizens were killed and two others seriously wounded by Israeli occupation forces targeting the central Gaza Strip," the health ministry said.
The Israeli army earlier said it had hit a Hamas base in the strip after two of its soldiers were wounded during clashes along the fractious border.

More to follow ....

