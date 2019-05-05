You are here

Sudan protester dies from wounds in Darfur clashes: medics

Protests in Sudan broke out in December against Omar Al-Bashir's regime. (AFP/File)
KHARTOUM: A Sudanese protester has died from injuries suffered in clashes between security forces and demonstrators from a camp for displaced people in conflict-wracked Darfur, medics said on Sunday.
Violence erupted Saturday when crowds of protesters from camp Attash clashed with soldiers and paramilitary forces in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur state, the official SUNA news agency reported.
“One person died from injuries suffered in the abdomen during the dispersal of protesters in Nyala by security forces,” a doctors’ committee that is part of the protest campaign against the country’s military rulers said in a statement.
A medic from a hospital in Darfur where the protester had been treated confirmed his death.
Deadly clashes have rocked Sudan since December when protests broke out against the iron-fisted rule of veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army on April 11.
Officials say at least 65 people have died in protest-related violence.
On Saturday, SUNA reported that four members of the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force had been “critically wounded” in clashes with protesters from camp Attash, and that there were no casualties among the demonstrators.
But the umbrella group leading the nationwide protests, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, gave a different version of Saturday’s events, condemning what it said was an attack by the army on protesters.
Darfur was torn by years of conflict that erupted in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Khartoum’s Arab-dominated government, accusing it of economic and political marginalization.
The United Nations says about 300,000 people have been killed in Darfur since 2003 and another 2.5 million people displaced in the western region.
Bashir himself is wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide in Darfur, which he denies.
In recent years Darfur has seen an overall fall in violence, but on April 13 clashes were reported in the Kalma camp for displaced people that left 14 people dead, according to state media.

Topics: Sudan Darfur Sudan protests

Doha tourism chief says no visas for country’s ‘enemies’

DOHA: Qatar will not grant visas to those it considers “enemies,” the secretary-general of the National Tourism Council said in reference to Egyptians seeking to enter the country amid an ongoing political rift.

Since the Egyptians, who make up the largest Arab minority in Qatar, have remained and make up a sizable portion of the tiny but wealthy country's workforce.

In June 2017 Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism – Doha denies the claims.

The blockade saw Qatar’s land borders and airspace closed.

Speaking at an event to promote a summer tourism campaign, the tourism council's Akbar al-Baker said Qatar would not let Egyptians enter the country to take part in promotions aimed at boosting its tourism industry.

“The visa will not be open for our enemies - it will be open for our friends,” Baker said of Egyptians looking to visit Qatar. “Are visas open for us to go there? No. So why should we open it for them? Everything is reciprocal.”

Qatar has not said it would deport Egyptian residents already in the country and the comments did not suggest a policy shift that could endanger their status.

Many Egyptians say the visa process has been effectively closed to them since 2017, with narrow exceptions made for the immediate family members of residents and for specifically approved events.

Al-Baker came under fire in June 2018, when he said a woman would not be capable of doing his job as CEO of Qatar Airways CEO.

Speaking at the press conference following a meeting of airlines group International Air Transport Association (IATA) he was asked about female employment in the Middle East and why a woman could not do his job as CEO.

He said: “Of course it has to be led by a man because it is a very challenging position.”

Topics: Qatar visas Akbar Al-Baker

