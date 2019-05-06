You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”
﻿

Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said Qatar’s “enemies” would not be granted visas. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP)
Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
0

Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”

  • Doha has distanced itself from comments made by Qatar tourism chief Akbar Al-Baker
  • Al-Baker caused outrage previously for claiming women could not do his job as CEO of Qatar Airways
Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
0

DOHA: A Qatari tourism official said the country would not grant visas to those it considers “enemies” in reference to Egyptian nationals seeking to enter the country amid an ongoing dispute, a remark that was later disowned by the Qatari government.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the allegation.
While citizens from the three Gulf states were recalled to their home countries due to the rift, Egyptians, who make up the largest Arab minority in Qatar, have remained and comprise a sizable portion of the tiny but wealthy country’s workforce.
Speaking at an event to promote a summer tourism campaign, the tourism council’s Akbar Al-Baker said Qatar would not let Egyptians enter the country to take part in promotions aimed at boosting its tourism industry.
“The visa will not be open for our enemies — it will be open for our friends,” Baker said of Egyptians looking to come. “Are visas open for us to go there? No. So why should we open it for them? Everything is reciprocal.”
The comments were the first by a Qatari official since the nearly two-year rift began suggesting Qatar would no longer grant visas to people from Egypt, the most populous Arab country.
Qatar’s government communications office later said in a statement that Baker’s comments did not reflect the state’s official policy for issuing visas and that it welcomes “all people of the world.”
“Qatar’s position has always been clear that people should not be involved in disputes that arise between nations,” the statement said.
Many Egyptians say, however, that the visa process has been effectively closed to them since 2017, with narrow exceptions made for the immediate family members of residents and for specifically approved events.
Qatar has a population of around 2.7 million but just over 300,000 nationals, and does not publish statistics breaking down population by nationality. A 2017 report by a private consultancy estimated Egyptians at 200,000.
“When you open your arms to Qatar, Qatar will open its arms even bigger for you. But if you become an adversary of Qatar, then we will also treat you as an adversary,” Baker said.

Topics: Qatar Akbar Al Baker

Related

0
Middle-East
UAE rejects Qatar’s accusation of ‘racial discrimination’
0
Business & Economy
Qatar climbdown in WTO case involving ‘illegal’ ban on UAE goods 

Bahrain court upholds death sentences and prison terms linked to terrorist cell

Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain court upholds death sentences and prison terms linked to terrorist cell

Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Bahrain’s supreme court of appeal Monday upheld death sentences for two men convicted of forming a terrorist group that attacked security forces.

Prison terms for dozens of others on terror-related charges were also upheld, BNA state news agency reported.

The court, whose rulings are final, also stripped 47 of the defendants of their Bahraini citizenship.

The court upheld life terms for 19 convicts and sentenced 37 others to between five and 15 years in jail, the statement said.

The men were charged of forming a "terror cell" that carried out a number of attacks, killing at least two policemen and wounding several others.

They were also convicted of smuggling weapons by boat, attacking a prison and helping a number of inmates flee, and undergoing military training in Iraq and Iran.

Thirty-six of those convicted, including the two sentenced to death, are being held in jail while the rest were sentenced in absentia.

In a separate case, the Gulf state's top court upheld lengthy jail terms against 19 Shiites on charges of spying for Iran and plotting to overthrow the regime, BNA reported.

The court confirmed life terms for eight of those convicted, 15-year jail terms for nine and 10-year terms for two others, with the citizenship of 15 of them revoked.

The group was convicted of leaking information to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah and of receiving "material support" from the two forces.

*With AFP

Topics: Bahrain bahrain terror cells

Related

0
Middle-East
Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group
0
Middle-East
Bahrain court issues verdict for 60 accused of terror links

Latest updates

France Telecom ex-bosses go on trial over suicide wave
0
Bahrain court upholds death sentences and prison terms linked to terrorist cell
0
Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gives birth to a baby boy
0
Christian-Muslim clashes rock Easter attacks town in Sri Lanka
0
Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.