You are here

  • Home
  • Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win
﻿

Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win

AC Milan's Fabio Borini, top, scores past Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski his team's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, on May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win

  • Milan had dropped out of the European places after a draw against Parma and loss to Torino
  • Champions Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already assured of Champions League football next season
Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

MILAN, Italy: AC Milan revived their Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Bologna on Monday as tempers flared with three players sent off and a bust-up between French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and coach Gennaro Gattuso on the sidelines.
Gattuso’s side move back into fifth place — three points behind Atalanta who occupy the final Champions League berth — with three games left to play this season.
Milan had dropped out of the European places after a draw against Parma and loss to Torino but now move level on points with Roma who are sixth.
Champions Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already assured of Champions League football next season but the battle for the final two berths remains tight with Inter Milan on 63 points, followed by Atalanta (62), AC Milan (59), Roma (59) and Torino (57).
“These are important points, we’re right there now for the Champions League,” said Gattuso whose side are targeting a return to elite European football for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
Spanish winger Suso opened for Milan on 37 minutes with the game springing to life in the second half with Fabio Borini tapping in the second on 67 minutes.
Bologna’s Mattia Destro pulled one back on 72 minutes, with Milan playing the final quarter of an hour a man down after midfielder Lucas Paquetá was sent off for arguing with the referee.
In a nervy finale Bologna finished the game with nine men with Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks both sent off late.
The absence of the pair could prove costly for Bologna, just five points above the relegation zone, and need points next week against Parma before their final two games against Lazio and Napoli.
There was also pitchside drama early when Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia picked up an injury 25 minutes into the game at the San Siro with the Milan coach asking on-loan Chelsea player Bakayoko to start warming up.
Bakayoko — on the bench after arriving late for training — started to warm up without enthusiasm to the fury of Gattuso who instead asked another substitute José Mauri to come on.
Gattuso and Bakayoko were caught on camera exchanging insults with the French player.
“I don’t want to talk about that here but in the dressing room, with my words, which I cannot use on television,” said Gattuso.
“I waited seven, eight minutes and he still hadn’t put on his shin guards, so I chose José Mauri. I have 27 players, we wear a glorious jersey,” continued the 2006 World Cup winner.
“Anyone can tell me to get lost on the touchline, but we’ll then meet in a room eye-to-eye and see. The priority is Milan.
“We have to focus on the victory and not waste time on other things.
“At the end of the season, we will see who has behaved well and who behaved badly.”
Bakayoko joined the club on loan from Chelsea last summer with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($39 million) but has been the subject of racist chanting this season several times notably from Lazio supporters.

Topics: AC Milan UEFA Champions League Bologna

Related

0
Sport
Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Arsenal, Man Utd flop
0
Sport
Liverpool seek new ‘heroes’ without concussed Salah against Barcelona

Rockets level series against Warriors, Bucks push Celtics to brink

Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

Rockets level series against Warriors, Bucks push Celtics to brink

  • Reigning champion Warriors head home for Game 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference clash
  • Milwaukee will try to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals when they host Game 5 on Wednesday
Updated 07 May 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: James Harden scored 38 points and the Houston Rockets held off the Golden State Warriors 112-108 Monday to knot their NBA playoff series at two games apiece.
The reigning champion Warriors head home for game five of the best-of-seven Western Conference clash on Wednesday with a lot of work to do in a series in which each game has been decided by six or fewer points.
It was a different story on Monday in the East, as Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Celtics in Boston and a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Milwaukee will try to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals when they host game five on Wednesday.
In Houston, reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Harden made sure the Rockets didn’t fall into a similar hole.
Harden scored 13 of his 18 first-half points in the second quarter and added another 13 in the third, when the Rockets stretched their lead to as many as 17.
The Warriors responded with an 11-0 scoring run in the third period, and put together a 7-0 run late in the fourth, when they pulled within 108-110 on a Stephen Curry three-pointer with 19.3 seconds left.
Down 111-108 with 11.5 seconds remaining, Golden State saw Kevin Durant and Curry miss three-point attempts.
“Our motto was keep fighting,” said Harden, who also pulled down 10 rebounds. “We know how tough they are. We’ve got to keep fighting on both ends of the floor, stay in attack mode, be aggressive.”
Eric Gordon added 20 points for the Rockets and PJ Tucker added 17 and 10 rebounds.
Durant paced the Warriors with 34 points. Curry added 30 points and Draymond Green posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
But in another bruising encounter between the two teams, Golden State made just eight of 33 three-point attempts. Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just two-of-10 from three-point range.
The Rockets, meanwhile, hit 17 of 50 from beyond the arc.
“I think both teams are doing what they’re doing and nothing’s really happened yet,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s 2-2. Each team has won two home games — that’s kind of how the playoffs go ... We’ve just got to be a little better.”

Tough challenge
The Celtics need to be a lot better to avoid elimination against the Bucks.
“It’s win or go home,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “It takes a lot of mental fortitude. It takes a lot of mental toughness. It reveals a lot. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
Once again in their series, the third quarter proved pivotal, with the Bucks outscoring the Celtics 33-23 to turn a 49-47 halftime deficit to an 80-72 lead.
The turnaround came with Antetokounmpo on the bench with his fourth foul for the last eight minutes of the quarter.
During that span, the Bucks outscored the Celtics 21-13 and when Antetokounmpo returned in the fourth, the Bucks only pressed the action more.
Milwaukee took their biggest lead of the night 91-79 on a driving Eric Bledsoe’s finger-roll finish with 9:05 left to play.
Boston closed within five on Al Horford’s driving layup less than two minutes later, but they would get no closer.
Antetokounmpo, coming off a 32-point game on Friday, connected on 15 of 22 shots from the field and pulled down 16 rebounds.
Bledsoe and Khris Middleton added 13 points apiece and George Hill added 15 points off the bench.
“It’s amazing,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think the whole group, the whole team played hard. Everybody was ready, everybody stepped up.
“This is what (separates) an average team from a great team,” he added, “that if you have the opportunity to be up two games, we’re all ready.”
Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 23 points and 10 assists, but made just seven of 22 shots from the field.
Overall, the Celtics made just 37.8 percent of their shots and heard boos from the home field as they left the court.

Topics: NBA Playoffs Miwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics

Related

0
Sport
Rockets edge Warriors in NBA overtime thriller
0
Sport
Antetokounmpo has 32, Bucks beat Celtics 123-116 in Game 3

Latest updates

Intense fighting in northwest Syria as army tries to advance
0
Arwa Al-Banawi’s edgy take on Ramadan style
0
UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim to raise up to $650m in green sukuk
0
Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce
0
Taliban kill 12 Afghan policemen, troops in separate attacks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.