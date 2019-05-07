You are here

Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty

Reuters reporter Wa Lone reacts in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. (REUTERS)
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo reacts after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. (REUTERS)
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo react in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. (REUTERS)
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (centre L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (centre R) gesture outside Insein prison after being freed in a presidential amnesty in Yangon on May 7, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walk free outside Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. (REUTERS)
Reuters
  • Before their arrest in December 2017, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces
  • The operation sent more than 730,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, according to U.N. estimates
Reuters
YANGON: Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from a prison on the outskirts of Yangon on Tuesday after spending more than 500 days behind bars, witnesses said.
The two reporters, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar’s progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.
President Win Myint has pardoned thousands of other prisoners in mass amnesties since last month. It is customary in Myanmar for authorities to free prisoners across the country around the time of the traditional New Year, which began on April 17.
Reuters has said the two men did not commit any crime and had called for their release.
Swamped by media and well wishers as they walked through the gates of Insein Prison, on the outskirts of the commercial capital of Yangon, a grinning Wa Lone gave a thumbs up and said he was grateful for the international efforts to secure their freedom.
“I’m really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can’t wait to go to my newsroom.”
Before their arrest in December 2017, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces and Buddhist civilians in western Myanmar’s Rakhine State during an army crackdown that began in August 2017. The operation sent more than 730,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, according to UN estimates.
The report the two men authored, featuring testimony from perpetrators, witnesses and families of the victims, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in May, adding to a number of accolades received by the pair for their journalism. (https://reut.rs/2KFTSgQ)
Calls to a spokesman for the Myanmar government were not immediately answered.
Myanmar’s Supreme Court had rejected the journalists’ final appeal in April. They had petitioned the country’s top court, citing evidence of a police set-up and lack of proof of a crime, after the Yangon High Court dismissed an earlier appeal in January.
The reporters’ wives wrote a letter to the government in April pleading for a pardon, not, they said, because their husbands had done anything wrong, but because it would allow them to be released from prison and reunited with their families.

“MONTHS OF DIALOGUE“
The Reuters journalists were released at the prison to Lord Ara Darzi, a British surgeon and health care expert who has served as a member of an advisory group to Myanmar’s government, and a Reuters representative. Darzi waited for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at the gates of Insein prison on a street where a group of dozens of reporters and photographers expecting a release of prisoners were also waiting.
In a statement to Reuters, Darzi, 59, said the release of the two journalists came after “months of dialogue” with the government of Myanmar.
“I am delighted that the Reuters reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been granted a pardon, released from custody, and are with their loved ones once more. I know that it will come as a huge relief to their families, friends and colleagues,” Darzi said in the statement. “This outcome shows that dialogue works, even in the most difficult of circumstances.”
Darzi said discussions about the pardon for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had involved the Myanmar government, Reuters, the United Nations and representatives of other governments but did not provide more detail on those closed-door talks.
Reuters had no immediate comment.
Darzi has been a member of an advisory commission that was formed to see through the advice from a panel headed by former UN chief Kofi Anan on solving the long-running conflict in Myanmar’s western region in the state of Rakhine.
Rakhine, on the Bay of Bengal, was the home to most Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands fled to Bangladesh after a military-led crackdown on the region in 2017.
Senior Myanmar government officials, diplomats and some international representatives are meeting in Yangon to discuss Rakhine this week.
“The power of dialogue must be turned toward securing a lasting peace in Rakhine State and the return of the hundreds of thousands of refugees, whose desperate plight continues. This is essential if Myanmar is to build on today’s progress so that all its citizens can live together in dignity in the hope of a better tomorrow,” Darzi said in the statement. 

Topics: Yangon Myanmar

Saudi advertising market ‘bouncing back’ after years of decline

Updated 07 May 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
Saudi advertising market 'bouncing back' after years of decline

  • Sector bolstered by renewed activity by the government and growth of the Kingdom’s entertainment and tourism industries
  • Between 2016 and 2018 Saudi Arabia saw the “most severe” drop in advertising spending of all regional countries
Updated 07 May 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s advertising market is expected to return to growth in 2019, after what one industry leader said was a “drastic” decline in spending over the past few years. 

The country’s Mad Men — and women —  have been forced to endure lean times since the industry was hit by the crash in oil prices and subsidy cuts, leading to an estimated 50 percent drop in domestic spending on ads between 2016 and 2018.

But renewed activity by the government and growth of the Kingdom’s entertainment and tourism industries is seen bolstering the sector this year, according to one Riyadh-based ad man. 

“We have reasons to believe that the worst is behind us. There are many signs of recovery. And the industry is slowly bouncing back,” said Faisal Shams, managing director of OMD Saudi Arabia.

“We foresee a low but steady growth of 4-5 percent in forecasted investments across advertisers (in 2019 and) a stronger appetite for long-term deals with media vendors compared to quarter-by-quarter planning.”

Saudi Arabia saw the “most severe” drop in advertising spending of all regional countries, due to factors such as the crash in oil prices, the cutting of government subsidies on fuel and utilities, as well as the introduction of new taxes, Shams said. 

The wider Middle East and North Africa ad industry was also hit hard between 2014 and 2018, with spending falling “back to levels last seen in 2004,” said Shams. 

 

“The unpredictable regional geopolitical situation led to low appetite for risk-taking or investing. In extreme cases we have seen some international clients dropping (total ad spends by) 70 percent and 80 percent. Some local clients almost zeroed their spending during these years,” he said.

Despite that, an expected increase in spending on advertising by the Saudi government is seen lifting the market this year. 

“Following a drastic drop in billings — over 50 percent — we believe advertising will finally show some growth compared to last year, driven mainly by government spends,” said Shams. 

Part of that will relate to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 reforms drive, and the public-education drive around issues like energy saving and best business practices, Shams said. 

“While private-sector ad spends are shrinking, government ad investment has registered a growth of 80 percent. We have seen a positive change in the way government utilizes communication to educate citizens and change public opinion,” he said. 

“The advertising industry has a major role to play in communicating Vision 2030 … breaking it down to what this transformation means to the people of Saudi Arabia.”

The growth of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector — with cinemas reopening and more live concerts being held — along with the country’s drive to attract more tourists, also pose benefits for the ad industry, Shams said. 

“Tourism and entertainment are uncharted territories for Saudi Arabia until recently. Knowing that the government plans to invest $64 billion on entertainment in the coming 10 years represents a huge opportunity to the advertising industry — be it in ad spend, or in its challenge to deliver better work and attract better talent,” he said. 

Other growth areas in the Saudi ad market include e-commerce — which is now among the top-five investment categories — along with outdoor media such as billboards, Shams said. 

Other industry experts, however, do not have such a rosy view of the Saudi ad industry.

The agency Zenith, which tracks and forecasts spending in the industry, expects domestic spending on advertising to decline by 27.6 percent this year, with smaller drops forecast for 2020 and 2021.

Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting at Zenith, said the Kingdom’s advertising market is “unusual” because, aside from the money spent on national media, the majority of ads on pan-regional media such as satellite TV stations are also directed toward Saudi consumers. 

Pan-Arab advertising spending will drop this year before returning to marginal growth of 0.3 percent in 2021, Zenith forecasts.

 

FACTOID

 4-5%

Forecast growth in investments in Saudi Arabia’s advertising market in 2019

Topics: Saudi Arabia advertising

