Egypt spent $3.51b on fuel subsidies in first nine months of FY 2018-2019

The financial year runs from July to June. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
Egypt spent $3.51b on fuel subsidies in first nine months of FY 2018-2019

  • Egypt has been reducing fuel subsidies as part of an IMF-backed reform program that began in 2016
  • The country is due to remove subsidies on most energy products by June
Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt spent 60.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.51 billion) on fuel subsidies in the first nine months of the 2018-2019 financial year, petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday, a drop of 28.45 percent from the same period the previous year.
Egypt has been reducing fuel subsidies as part of an IMF-backed reform program that began in 2016, and is due to remove subsidies on most energy products by June.
The government spent 84 billion Egyptian pounds on fuel subsidies in the first nine months of the 2017-2018 financial year. The financial year runs from July to June.

UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim to raise up to $650m in green sukuk

Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
UAE's Majid Al Futtaim to raise up to $650m in green sukuk

  • The proceeds of the sukuk, which will be priced later on Tuesday, will back environmentally-friendly projects in areas such as renewable energy
  • Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities
Updated 07 May 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based developer and shopping mall operator, is set to raise between $500 million and $650 million in “green” sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
The proceeds of the sukuk, which will be priced later on Tuesday, will back environmentally-friendly projects in areas such as renewable energy and sustainable water management, according to an earlier document drawn up by the lead bank.
Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities and green sukuk could widen the appeal of sukuk beyond its traditional markets in Asia and the Middle East to include ethical investors in Western countries.
Majid Al Futtaim started marketing the 10-year paper earlier on Tuesday at about 245 basis points over mid-swaps.
The price guidance for the deal — which has so far attracted around $2.7 billion in orders — subsequently went down to around 225-230 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the document.
HSBC and Standard Chartered have been hired as global coordinators for the planned deal, and they are working as bookrunners along with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , Dubai Islamic Bank, ENBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Gulf International Bank.

