Opposition slams decision for re-run Istanbul vote as ‘coup’

Supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu, the opposition, Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) mayoral candidate in Istanbul, gather for a rally in Istanbul, late Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP)
ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey’s opposition is denouncing a decision by the country’s electoral board to force a re-run of the mayoral race in Istanbul.
The Supreme Electoral Board ruled Monday in favor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing party, which challenged the outcome of the March 31 election won by Ekrem Imamoglu. A new vote in Istanbul will be held on June 23.
Erdogan’s party claimed the vote was marred by irregularities.
Meral Aksener, leader of a nationalist party which backed Imamoglu, said Tuesday that the “will of the people has been trampled on.” And opposition newspaper Birgun branded the decision a “coup” and argued that justice had “been suspended.”
The Turkish lira extended losses against the dollar on Tuesday amid the political uncertainty.

Topics: Turkey Istanbul

US sending carrier to Mideast is ‘psychological warfare’: Iran

DUBAI: Iran’s security body said a US announcement of sending a carrier strike group and bombers to the Middle East to send a message to Tehran amounted to “psychological warfare,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Tuesday.
US national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday the United States was deploying the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a message to Iran.
“Bolton’s statement is a clumsy use of a burnt-out happening for psychological warfare,” said Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council, according to Tasnim, adding that the carrier had arrived in the Mediterranean weeks ago.

Topics: Iran US Abraham Lincoln

