Intense fighting in northwest Syria as army tries to advance

Syrian government forces recaptured most of the territories from the rebels since 2015. (AFP/File)
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters
Intense fighting in northwest Syria as army tries to advance

  Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Assad government forces seized Tel Othman
  The organization says 69 civilians were killed in bombardments since April 30
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: The Syrian army has made a small advance into the rebels’ last major stronghold in Syria, a pro-government newspaper and a war monitor reported on Tuesday, after massive bombardments that began late last month.
Al-Watan daily said the army had captured the villages of Al-Janabara and Tel Othman, where rebels said on Monday they had repulsed government assaults. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government troops had seized Tel Othman.
Northwest Syria is the only significant territory still in rebel hands. The area being targeted in the latest bombardment was the subject of a Russian-Turkish agreement last September to hold off a government offensive.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based organization that monitors the war, said 69 civilians had been killed by bombardments since April 30. At least 41 insurgents had been killed by air strikes and fighting, it said.
The dominant rebel force in the northwest said on Monday it would meet any government attempt to advance with “iron and fire.” The group, Tahrir Al-Sham, includes Al-Qaeda’s former affiliate the Nusra Front.
Syrian President Bashar Assad has recaptured most of the country from rebels since Russia joined the war on his side in 2015, deploying its air power in support of the army and allied Iran-backed militias.
The United Nations has said the northwestern Idlib region is home to 3 million people, half of whom have already fled their homes at least once during the conflict, and that a big battle there risks causing a new humanitarian disaster.
Bombardments since April 28 have displaced more than 158,000 people, the US-based Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) said on Monday.
A media spokesman for the Civil Defense organization, which conducts rescue operations in opposition-held areas of Syria, said the bombardment was non-stop.
“There is a first wave of barrel bombs dropped by helicopters. A few minutes later a jet will drop another wave of weapons hitting first responders. Then it’s followed by a wave of artillery,” the spokesman said.
The Observatory said nine civilians were killed after midnight by bombardment and reported helicopters dropping barrel bombs — improvised munitions filled with explosives.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following the hostilities with great concern, his spokesman, and urged parties to recommit to the cease-fire that was agreed last year.
Part of the rebels’ northwestern enclave is held by Turkish-backed groups aided by the Turkish army. The rest, including the southern flank where fighting has focused this week, is dominated by Tahrir Al-Sham group.

Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce

Updated 55 min 51 sec ago
AP
Qatar to send money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce

  $300 million would support health and education programs of the Palestinian Authority
  While $180 million would go toward "urgent humanitarian relief" in UN programs and toward electricity
Updated 55 min 51 sec ago
AP
DUBAI: Qatar says it will send $480 million to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire deal ended the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinian factions since a 2014 war between the two sides.

A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday morning said $300 million would support health and education programs of the Palestinian Authority, while $180 million would go toward “urgent humanitarian relief” in UN programs and toward electricity.

The recent two-day outbreak of violence killed 25 people in Gaza, both militants and civilians, and four civilians in Israel.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Egyptian mediators, along with officials from Qatar and the UN, helped reach the cease-fire deal.

The energy-rich, small nation of Qatar has become a major donor to the Palestinians.

