UAE tells ICJ Qatar must unblock travel document website

UAE calls on Qatar to stop spreading lies and disinformation about the Emirates. (Reuters)
LONDON: The UAE on Tuesday demanded Qatar unblock a website that allows Qatari citizens to apply for entry permits to travel to the Emirates.

The request was made at an International Court of Justice hearing to consider the UAE’s plea that Qatar withdraws a complaint it lodged with the UN’s Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported.

Qatar alleged that the UAE had discriminated against its citizens with travel and residency restrictions after the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab countries launched a boycott of Doha in 2017. The embargo broke trade, travel and diplomatic links over Qatar’s support of extremist groups. 

At the hearing Tuesday, the UAE also called on Qatar to stop misusing its national authorities and media outlets to spread lies and disinformation about the UAE.

“Qatar is employing cheap tricks to put international forums in a fix,” Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Director of International Law at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said. “It should first stop its harmful policies against its just neighbors. It should stop funding and promoting terrorism and instead honor its commitment to the Riyadh Agreement.”

The Riyadh Agreement was a document signed by all members of the GCC in 2014 pledging not to interfere in each other's internal affairs or support extremist groups.

The UAE told the ICJ that while Qatar was lodging multiple complaints with international bodies accusing the Emirates of not allowing Qatari residents to travel to the UAE on “racial grounds,” a website for residency permit applications remained blocked inside Qatar.

The UAE requested the ICJ to direct  the Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination not to accept the Qatari complaint filed in March last year.

Topics: Qatar UAE ICJ

UNITED NATIONS: The Palestinians are asking the European Union to pick up the mantle in defense of the two-state solution if the upcoming US peace plan ditches Palestinian statehood, their UN envoy said Tuesday.
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to unveil the long-awaited plan possibly as early as next month, but the Palestinians have already rejected it as heavily biased in favor of Israel.
Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters that he urged European officials during recent meetings in Brussels to seize the initiative and not allow the United States to be the preeminent player in the Middle East peace process.
The Palestinians urged the EU to call for an international conference that would reaffirm the global consensus of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reject the US approach.
“We are engaging them,” Mansour told reporters about his meetings with EU officials. “They have to act.”
“We would be extremely happy to show that there is more than one player in the field, trying to determine how we move forward.”
The Palestinians have also urged European countries — in particular France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg — to recognize Palestine as a state.
UN resolutions have advocated a two-state solution providing for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, and stressed that this outcome is to be agreed by the parties.
Mansour said the Palestinians also wanted Russia to step up its Middle East diplomacy and suggested that the United Nations could convene the Middle East peace quartet.
The US peace plan is expected to feature proposals for regional economic development that would include Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon but the Palestinians have been adamant that it will fail.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is the chief architect of the proposals.
Mansour said the US plan — which he has not seen — appears to be aimed at providing a “pretext” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to annex more Palestinian territory.
Netanyahu promised during the election campaign to annex West Bank settlements, a move that would kill off prospects for a viable Palestinian state.
Mansour said he was convinced that the Palestinians still enjoyed “massive support in the international arena,” but suggested that if diplomacy failed, the battle could then turn to demographics.
“If this is what they want to force on us — one-state reality — the Palestinian people will accelerate their reproduction machines and increase the number of Palestinians to face apartheid,” he said.

