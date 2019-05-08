You are here

Blast in Kabul targets aid organization

Updated 08 May 2019
AFP
Blast in Kabul targets aid organization

  Afghan officials say at least nine people were injured in the attacks
  People from nearby offices and buildings said they felt the explosion as the structures shook and windows broke
Updated 08 May 2019
AFP
KABUL: Taliban militants Wednesday overran a central Kabul compound housing an international aid organization, Afghan officials said, the latest assault to rock the war-torn city.

The attack comes as the US and Taliban representatives continue negotiations in Qatar aimed at bringing an end to the nearly 18-year-old conflict, while fighting continues to rage across Afghanistan.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the latest attack began with an explosion near the offices of Counterpart International, an NGO with operations in Afghanistan.

Officials earlier wrongly identified the target as the nearby CARE International.

“Some attackers have entered the NGO’s compound. The police have surrounded the area and a clearing operation is ongoing,” Rahimi said.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Counterpart was involved in “harmful” activities in Afghanistan, and was linked to USAID.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least nine people had been wounded.

Witnesses said the explosion shook nearby buildings and shattered windows.

“We started running out of the building and while running outside I heard small gunfire and the sound of grenades going off nearby,” said Akbar Khan Sahadat, a prosecutor in the Attorney General’s office which was close to the scene of the blast.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP earlier this week that the latest round of peace talks had been bogged down over the issue of when foreign forces might withdraw in return for the Taliban security guarantees.

The two foes are hammering out a deal that could see foreign forces leave Afghanistan in return for a cease-fire, talks between the government and the Taliban, and a guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terror groups.

The talks follow a massive peace summit in Kabul last week where President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a cease-fire to begin on the first day of Ramadan, but the insurgents refused.

The Taliban have rebuffed repeated calls to halt fighting over the last year as they seek to gain leverage at the negotiating table by pressing the fight on the battlefield.

Last year the Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire at the end of Ramadan after Ghani declared a unilateral truce for eight days earlier in the month.

It was first formal nationwide cease-fire since the US-led invasion of 2001 and saw unprecedented scenes of reconciliation and jubilation across the country.

Since then the insurgents have steadfastly refused to talk to Ghani, who they view as a US puppet, and talks thus far have cut out his government.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s war rages on, with thousands of civilians and fighters being killed each year.

US forces continue to train Afghan partners on the ground and strike the Taliban from the air in a bid to push the war to a political settlement.

Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance

Updated 08 May 2019
Reuters
Pompeo visits Brexit Britain as Iran reduces nuclear compliance

  US secretary of state to meet PM May and Hunt
  Pompeo to address post-Brexit "special relationship"
Updated 08 May 2019
Reuters
LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Britain on Wednesday to pitch a post-Brexit ‘special relationship’ as Iran said it may stop complying with some parts of the big-power nuclear deal that the United States withdrew from a year ago.
Pompeo arrived in London after an unannounced visit to Iraq where he set out US security concerns amid rising tension with Iran.
The US military said on Tuesday that B-52 bombers would be among the additional forces being sent to the Middle East to counter what President Donald Trump’s administration says are “clear indications” of threats from Iran to US forces there.
“The message that we’ve sent to the Iranians, I hope, puts us in a position where we can deter, and the Iranians will think twice about attacking American interests,” Pompeo said. US intelligence was “very specific” about “imminent” attacks, he said.
Iran announced on Wednesday it was relaxing curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal with world powers, and threatened to do more — including enriching uranium to a higher level — if other countries did not shield it from US sanctions.
In London, Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been grappling for three years with a political crisis over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.
Pompeo met Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and the spiritual leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, to discuss religious freedom and the persecution of Christians, and was due to meet Hunt again later.
As Britain tries to extract itself from the EU after 46 years of membership, a divorce many diplomats say has already made Britain weaker, Pompeo will give a speech on America’s so-called special relationship with the United Kingdom.
Both Brexit and the sometimes unpredictable Trump presidency have strained relations between the world’s preeminent power and its main European ally. Trump is due to make a state visit to Britain in June.
Washington is at odds with London over how much access Huawei Technologies should be given to next-generation communication networks using 5G technology.
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, even though the United States had told allies to exclude Huawei for fear that it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has categorically denied this.
“We know about the risks that the presence of Huawei and their networks present,” a State Department official said ahead of the visit.
“It makes it more difficult then for the United States to be present if equipment is co-located in places where we have American systems as well. It makes partnering more difficult.”
5G, which will offer much faster data speeds and become the foundation stone of many industries and networks, is seen as one of the biggest innovations since the birth of the Internet itself a generation ago.

