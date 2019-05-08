You are here

  • Home
  • Small army of workers keep Makkah’s Grand Mosque courtyard clean during Ramadan
﻿

Small army of workers keep Makkah’s Grand Mosque courtyard clean during Ramadan

1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Small army of workers keep Makkah’s Grand Mosque courtyard clean during Ramadan

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: A team of more than 2,000 cleaners are working around the clock over four different shifts to keep the grand Mosque in Makkah spotless during Ramadan.
The workers manage to clean the entire holy mosque in just 45 minutes and scrubbing the white marble courtyard surrounding the Kaaba takes half an hour. Cleaning does not hinder the large amount of worshippers and visitors to the mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Thirty special electric vehicles, sixty-seven machines and 400 liters of water are used to clean the courtyard surrounding the Kaaba.
A number of pilgrims and visitors to the mosque praised the efficiency of the cleaning services. Mohammed Asif, from Bangladesh, said that he was very happy with the excellent services provided and that the level of cleanliness was very high.
He told SPA he was impressed with the organised and fast way the floors of the mosque were cleaned, and the use of large amounts of rose and oud fragrance to give the mosque a pleasant smell.

Topics: Makkah Ramadan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Plans in place for safety of Makkah Grand Mosque visitors
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman honors Makkah governor and renowned poet

King Salman holds telephone call with China’s president

Updated 08 May 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman holds telephone call with China’s president

Updated 08 May 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman held a telephone call with China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.
During the call, they reviewed Saudi-China strategic relations, bilateral cooperation in various fields, and regional and international developments.
King Salman praised the effectiveness of Saudi-Chinese economic coordination which reflects the strong relationship between the two countries.
Xi said that he was looking forward to China’s participation in the G20 summit which will be hosted by the Kingdom in 2020.

Topics: King Salman Xi Jingping

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman honors Makkah governor and renowned poet
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman addresses Saudi Arabia to mark the start of Ramadan

Latest updates

Small army of workers keep Makkah’s Grand Mosque courtyard clean during Ramadan
0
Health funding gap means 1,700 in Gaza may face amputations
0
Macron reiterates ‘support’ for Libya’s Sarraj, urges cease-fire
0
UN Security Council to meet Friday on Syria's Idlib
0
60,000 gold coins won in Malabar Gold campaign
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.