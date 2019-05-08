Private sector urged to train Saudi youth

RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has called on private-sector institutions to offer training opportunities to students through the summer training program Saifi.
Registration and presentation of opportunities will be available within the next two months, and the program will be implemented on July 7.
Hadaf is overseeing the summer training program in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, chambers of commerce, private-sector institutions, training bodies and students.
The fund stressed the importance of institutions’ commitment to quality training and discipline, as well as introducing the values of work to students to provide them with the appropriate skills and experience to help them enter the labor market.
Hadaf has prepared an electronic guidebook for institutions on the Saifi website to explain how to participate in the program. Student applicants should be at least 17 years old. Private-sector establishments with 25 or more employees are obliged to join the Saifi program.