Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Ministry launches new interactive portal

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday launched a new interactive online portal.
The website has been redesigned to provide easy and quick access to all of the ministry’s services and is part of ongoing efforts to keep pace with the digital transformation taking place in government departments.
Salah Basaif, director general of the ministry’s information technology department, said the new portal offers more flexible options to access services, including advanced search functions and bookmarking of information.
“The e-portal was designed to reduce the effort and cost of future development processes and provide flexibility to maintain the website’s performance and the continuity of providing services even during maintenance or large development processes,” added Basaif.
The new portal will provide more than 30 services for pilgrims, available in Arabic, English and French, with an average of 55 pages per language. Four more languages will be added in the near future.