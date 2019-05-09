Britain hosts Libya's Al-Sarraj for talks

LONDON: The Prime Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based government met Britain's Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London on Thursday, Downing Street said.
Fayez Al-Sarraj has been in Europe this week seeking support against an attack on Tripoli by strongman Khalifa Haftar.
May's spokesman said: "The prime minister has joined a meeting between the foreign secretary and the prime minister of Libya in Downing Street."
No further details were immediately available of what was discussed.
Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an assault on Tripoli on April 4, setting off another deadly escalation in a country mired in violence since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.
Britain has pushed for a resolution at the UN Security Council demanding a ceasefire in Libya but its efforts have foundered amid divisions at the world body.
Meanwhile, three people were killed on Thursday in a suspected hit-and-run attack by Daesh militants on a town in southern Libya, residents and a military official said, the second such attack within days.
In the capital Tripoli, three rockets hit a western suburb overnight close to the heavily fortified UN compound but otherwise there was less fighting than last week as life slowed down with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Gunmen stormed the southern town of Ghadwa and opened fire before retreating back into the desert, residents said.
The attack came after nine soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack claimed by Daesh on a training camp for the eastern Libyan forces of commander Khalifa Haftar.
