Britain hosts Libya's Al-Sarraj for talks

The Prime Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based government met Britain's Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Social media)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: The Prime Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based government met Britain's Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London on Thursday, Downing Street said.
Fayez Al-Sarraj has been in Europe this week seeking support against an attack on Tripoli by strongman Khalifa Haftar.
May's spokesman said: "The prime minister has joined a meeting between the foreign secretary and the prime minister of Libya in Downing Street."
No further details were immediately available of what was discussed.
Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an assault on Tripoli on April 4, setting off another deadly escalation in a country mired in violence since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.
Britain has pushed for a resolution at the UN Security Council demanding a ceasefire in Libya but its efforts have foundered amid divisions at the world body.
Meanwhile, three people were killed on Thursday in a suspected hit-and-run attack by Daesh militants on a town in southern Libya, residents and a military official said, the second such attack within days.
In the capital Tripoli, three rockets hit a western suburb overnight close to the heavily fortified UN compound but otherwise there was less fighting than last week as life slowed down with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Gunmen stormed the southern town of Ghadwa and opened fire before retreating back into the desert, residents said.
The attack came after nine soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack claimed by Daesh on a training camp for the eastern Libyan forces of commander Khalifa Haftar.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Fayez Al-Sarraj

Art ‘builds bridges and enriches lives,’ Prince Badr tells Arab News

Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
VENICE: Art builds bridges between different peoples and enriches all our lives, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, told Arab News at the inauguration of the Saudi pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale.

The Kingdom has returned to the Biennale — “the Olympics of the art world” — eight years after it first took part.

In 2011 the Makkah-born sisters and contemporary artists Shadia and Raja Alem collaborated to present “The Black Arch,” a dazzling steel installation based on personal narratives and “the duality between Makkah and Venice.” This year Saudi Arabia is exhibiting the Jeddah-based land artist and professor Dr. Zahrah Al-Ghamdi’s “After Illusion” installation, curated by the Saudi lecturer and artist Eiman Elgibreen.

“Being at Venice this year is a great honor and helps us show the world that Saudi Arabia is a land of cultural treasures,” Prince Badr said.

“We believe that art enriches lives and we are delighted to be part of this year’s Biennale.”

Prince Badr — appointed in June 2018 and the Kingdom’s first culture minister — also visited the UAE pavilion at the Biennale with his Emirati counterpart, Noura Al-Kaabi. “Art and culture help us learn about each other and give us the chance to engage with our international friends in ways that build bridges and enhance understanding,” the prince told Arab News.

Al-Kaabi said it was “an honor to see how Saudis are contributing to the art scene, especially in Venice, to tell the world their stories.”

The Biennale opens to the public on May 11 and runs until Nov. 24. Saudi Arabia’s pavilion is in the Arsenale exhibition venue.

Topics: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Noura Al-Kaabi 58th Venice Biennale

