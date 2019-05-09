You are here

Macron says military equipment sales to ally Saudi Arabia part of 'war on terror'

Saudi forces in joint military exercises last year. (SPA/File photo)
Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
Updated 09 May 2019

  • French president says Saudi Arabia and UAE are allies in the fight against terrorism
Updated 09 May 2019
Arab News
LONDON: French sales of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the UAE are to support allies in the war against terrorism, Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are allies of France and allies in the fight against terrorism,” the French president said as he arrived for a meeting of EU leaders in Romania.

“We need to be with our allies in these difficult times and the war against terrorism is a priority for us.”

A shipment of supplies is set to leave for the Gulf from the northern French port of Le Havre and the French president has faced pressure from critics at home over the deliveries.

Meanwhile, leading British defence firm BAE Systems said it was working with the UK government to deliver its contracts with Saudi Arabia after Germany in March extended its ban on exporting arms to the kingdom.

The move has been criticised by European allies since it put a question mark over billions of euros of military orders, including a multi-billion pound deal to sell 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Riyadh that would be led by Britain's BAE Systems.

“Following the recent updates from the German Government regarding export licences, we are working closely with industry partners and the UK government to continue to fulfil our contractual support arrangements in Saudi Arabia on the key European collaboration programmes,” BAE said Thursday.

*With Reuters and AFP

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Eurofighter Saudi Arabia

SoftBank Group unveils stock split, rakes in higher-than-expected profit on tech bets

Updated 09 May 2019
Reuters
SoftBank Group unveils stock split, rakes in higher-than-expected profit on tech bets

  • The news comes at a time when SoftBank and its almost $100 billion Vision Fund stand at a possible inflection point with some of its big tech bets
  • The group is also considering listing the Saudi-backed Vision Fund, which has invested roughly $80 billion in around 80 tech firms
Updated 09 May 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. announced a stock split while keeping the per-share dividend unchanged for the year, effectively doubling its shareholder payout, as it also reported a better-than-expected annual profit.
The news comes at a time when SoftBank and its almost $100 billion Vision Fund stand at a possible inflection point with some of its big tech bets such as Uber Technologies heading to trading markets, in what investors and industry experts see as a test of SoftBank’s strategy.
The group is also considering listing the Saudi-backed Vision Fund, which has invested roughly $80 billion in around 80 tech firms, a source told Reuters last week.
A second Vision Fund will be announced soon, SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said at a news conference on Thursday, adding it would be similar in size to the first fund with SoftBank likely to be the only investor initially.
The value of Vision Fund’s investments in 69 companies had risen to $72.3 billion by end-March, from their $60.1 billion acquisition cost, driven by gains at companies like Uber and Indian hotels startup OYO, SoftBank said on Thursday.
The fund’s stake in Uber, which debuts on Friday, grew 418 billion yen in value, while its share in OYO added 154 billion yen in value. Overall, the fair value rose for 29 firms and fell for 12 over the period, SoftBank said, with the rest unchanged.The value of its stake in Guardant Health, a Vision Fund portfolio company listed last year, grew 203 billion yen.
Aided by the soaring valuations of its tech investments, SoftBank Group’s operating profit for the year ended March jumped 80.5 percent to 2.4 trillion yen ($22 billion).
That was above a 2.1 trillion yen SmartEstimate that gives a greater weighting to top-rated analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
The tech and telecoms group said its common stock will be split at a two-for-one ratio on June 27, while its dividend will remain unchanged at 44 yen per share.
SoftBank’s transition away from telecoms toward tech investments accelerated with the 2.35 trillion yen listing of a third of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp. in December in what is Japan’s largest-ever initial public offering.
That provided the funds for a share buyback that has helped drive up SoftBank Group’s stock by nearly 60 percent this year. The shares closed up 0.7 percent ahead of the earnings.

Topics: SoftBank Group Corp. Vision Fund

