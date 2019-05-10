You are here

﻿

Breaking the fast at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

Worshippers, visitors and residents partake of the iftar breakfast served at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
Worshippers, visitors and residents partake of the iftar breakfast served at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
Worshippers, visitors and residents partake of the iftar breakfast served at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
Residents of Madinah play hosts to visitors at the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city. (SPA)
Residents of Madinah play hosts to visitors at the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city. (SPA)
SPA
Breaking the fast at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

  • Iftars during Ramadan are generously hosted by the people of the holy city
SPA
MADINAH: Ramadan iftars generously hosted by the people of Madinah at the Prophet’s Mosque are being enjoyed by thousands of worshippers, visitors and residents.

Pilgrims from the Kingdom and throughout the world are being served iftar meals after a long day of fasting as part of a service that brings together Muslims of many nationalities.

Jamaan Al-Asiri, director of public relations at the Agency of  the General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs, said mosque staff had been working hard preparing and setting up eating areas and assisting food providers. He said that after the completion of Asr prayer, iftar meals are brought into the mosque through specified doors.

“The entry of the meals is supervised by observers at the mosque’s doors. After laying down plastic sheets inside the mosque, food is arranged until it is time for Maghrib prayer,” Al-Asiri added.

“After Muslims break their fast and before the Maghrib prayer is held, all the plastic sheets and remains of food are removed in a quick and orderly manner in cooperation between the workers, the supervisors, and the providers.”

The meals include hot food such as rice and meat, in addition to fruit, bottled juices, dates, yogurt, coffee and water. Al-Asiri said cleaning operations take place after iftar and before Maghrib prayer.

 

Topics: Prophet's Mosque Ramadan2019 Madinah

Saudi tourism commission launches ‘Ramadan Brings Us Together’ festival in Makkah

Saudi tourism commission launches 'Ramadan Brings Us Together' festival in Makkah

  • Makkah has always been the capital of culture and home of civilization — SCTH chief
MAKKAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) launched the “Ramadan Brings Us Together” festival on Wednesday in the Great Hall of Makkah.

The launch ceremony featured theater performances and competitions, among other events. It also offered family businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity to promote their products, services and innovations.

Hisham Madani, the director general of SCTH, said that Makkah has always been the capital of culture and home of civilization and that it is rich in historical sites and monuments, highlighting that the city’s holy status come from it being the site of the world’s first house of worship.

Madani added: “We have gathered this evening at the Ramadan Brings Us Together festival to instill the sacred values of Makkah and continue the construction renaissance begun by the country’s founder, the late King Abdul Aziz, and continued by his sons until the era of our King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

He thanked the event’s organizers and the team who established the festival. “They have devoted their time and effort to celebrate the holy capital in order to emphasize its well-deserved status and raise awareness among the younger generations that Makkah is eternal,” he said.

“We have a shared responsibility to revive the historical heritage of the holy capital and merge the present with the past to highlight the history, culture, and pride of the Saudi identity,” he continued. “We must achieve the greatest possible economic benefit for the local community and the tourism sector and encourage the participation of the local community in these events, so that they experience our country’s development.”

 

Umrah pilgrims

Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government.

The number of Umrah pilgrims who have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the current Umrah season has reached 6,136,139, a 7 percent increase on the 5,719,398 who came during the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The figures were published in a statistical report, which also revealed that the number of visas issued for the current Umrah season was 6,730,109, compared with 6,314,448 the previous year, an increase of 6 percent.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH tourism festival Makkah

