Palestinians want Jerusalem cut from Eurovision videos

Eurovision will take place from Tuesday to Saturday in Tel Aviv, picked to host the event after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won last year’s contest. (Reuters)
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority called Saturday for Jerusalem to be cut from videos promoting Eurovision, accusing Israel of “propaganda” ahead of Tel Aviv hosting the song contest.
Israel’s public broadcaster KAN aired a clip Friday aimed at tourists traveling to the country for Eurovision, which features a shot of east Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
It also refers to Jerusalem as “our beloved capital,” despite Palestinians claiming the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed.
The PA’s foreign ministry said Israel was using the song competition to “entrench its colonial occupation by effectively normalizing the global acceptance of its unlawful conduct.”
“The promotional material published in the context of the Eurovision contest and approved by EBU, is unacceptable,” the ministry said, in reference to the European Broadcasting Union.
Writing on Facebook, the ministry said it had contacted the EBU about what it termed Israeli “propaganda material” which “wipes... the State of Palestine from the map.”
KAN’s promotional video was also criticized by some Israelis for its portrayal of stereotypes, prompting the broadcaster to issue a statement stressing its take was satirical.
Eurovision will take place from Tuesday to Saturday in Tel Aviv, picked to host the event after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won last year’s contest.
Efforts by activists calling for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) of Israel over its occupation of Palestinian territories have failed to move the competition.

Houthis start withdrawal from Hodeidah port, Yemeni minister dismisses pullout as a ‘show’

Updated 11 May 2019
Arab News
0

Houthis start withdrawal from Hodeidah port, Yemeni minister dismisses pullout as a ‘show’

  • The Houthis was said to make an “initial unilateral redeployment” from the ports of Saleef
  • The UN mission will monitor the redeployment, a first step toward concluding the peace agreement
Updated 11 May 2019
Arab News
0

HODEIDAH: Houthi militia on Saturday started withdrawing forces from Saleef port in Hodeidah under a UN-sponsored deal stalled for months, a Reuters witness said, reviving hopes for peace efforts to end the four-year war.

But a minister in the Yemeni government backed by Saudi Arabia dismissed the Iranian-backed Houthis' pullout as a "show" meant to "misinform the international community".

The move, yet to be verified by the UN, is the first major step in implementing the pact reached last year by the government and the Houthis for a truce and troop withdrawal in Hodeidah, a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

UN teams were overseeing the Houthi redeployment in Saleef, used for grain, as other teams headed to the second port of Ras Isa, used for oil, to start implementing the withdrawal from there, according to the witness.

A dozen trucks carrying Houthi fighters, armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and machine guns, departed from Saleef. Two ships were docked at the port and operations were running normally, said the witness who was at the facility.

"The coast guards have taken over in Saleef," he said. "They and UN officials have started checking equipment at the port."

The Houthis said their "unilateral step shows our commitment to implement the Hodeidah agreement and to achieving peace," after four years of fighting in the Arab nation.

However, Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani told Reuters the pullout was "a flagrant show".

"It's an attempt to misinform the international community ahead of a meeting of the U.N. Security Council" on Yemen, he said. "A group of (Houthi) militiamen left and they were replaced by others wearing coast guard police uniforms."

The UN Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) has said the Houthis would make an "initial unilateral redeployment" from the ports between May 11 and May 14.

It said the redeployment would enable the United Nations to take a leading role in supporting the local Red Sea Ports Authority in managing the ports and enhance U.N. checks on cargoes. It would also allow humanitarian corridors to be reopened.

There has been no comment so far from the Arab coalition that has massed forces outside Houthi-held Hodeidah, which handles the bulk of Yemen's imports and aid supplies.

Western allies, which supply arms and intelligence to the coalition, have pushed for an end to the war.

Hodeidah became the focus of the war last year when the coalition twice tried to seize its port to cut off the main supply line of the Houthis, whom they accuse of smuggling Iranian weapons, including missiles that have targeted Saudi cities. The Houthis and Tehran deny the accusations.

It was not clear if UN special envoy Martin Griffiths had secured agreement between the two sides over the main sticking point regarding which local authorities would control the ports and city under UN supervision after both sides withdraw.

The coalition had disputed an earlier unilateral withdrawal by the Houthis from Hodeidah port in December, saying they had handed it over to coast guard members loyal to the group.

A UN source told Reuters on Saturday that the RCC would announce its assessment of the Houthi redeployment next week.

Under the first phase, the Houthis would pull back five km (three miles) from the ports over the next four days. Coalition forces, currently massed four kilometers from Hodeidah port on the edges of the city, would retreat one km from "Kilo 8" and Saleh districts.

In the second phase, both sides would pull troops 18 km outside the city and heavy weapons 30 km away.

The UN secured the Hodeidah deal at peace talks in Sweden, the first in two years, to avert a full-scale assault on the port that risked triggering mass famine.

The pact is also a trust-building step to pave the way for wider political negotiations to end the conflict.

The alliance led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The ceasefire in Hodeidah has largely held but the fighting escalated elsewhere in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Hodeidah

