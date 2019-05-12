Pearl Initiative hosts workshop for KSA charity

The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organization promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, joined forces with King Khalid Foundation to engage professionals across Saudi Arabia’s philanthropic sector during a workshop titled: “Theory of Change: Mapping Processes for Effective Planning and Evaluation.”

The workshop, led by Reem Khouri, co-founder and CEO of Whyise and a founding partner of Kaamen, and Osamah Alhenaki, program director, policy design and advocacy at the King Khalid Foundation, offered participants practical insights into how impact-driven and evidence-based processes such as the “Theory of Change” can help make the philanthropic sector more effective in the region.



The workshop also provided strategic methodologies tailored to philanthropic organizations to measure and achieve the intended impact of the causes they support.

Yasmine Omari, executive director at the Pearl Initiative, said: “A key outcome of the session was that in order to succeed in measuring impact, defined metrics and measurable outcomes need to be established.”

Dr. Natasha Matic, deputy CEO and chief strategy officer at the King Khalid Foundation, said: “We are pleased to collaborate once again with the Pearl Initiative to promote the importance of good governance in the philanthropy sector in Saudi Arabia.”