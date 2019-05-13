Muslim World League opens ‘Iftar Saem’ program in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The regional office of the Muslim World League (MWL) in Islamabad has inaugurated the annual “Iftar Saem” program, which provides meals for fasting Muslims, in Pakistan and the Kashmir region.
The program was launched in the presence of Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. The program consists of 4,700 food baskets for the benefit of thousands of people across Pakistan, selected according to a field survey and prioritized based on need.
