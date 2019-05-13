Muslim World League opens ‘Iftar Saem’ program in Pakistan

You are here

The program consists of 4,700 food baskets for the benefit of thousands of people across Pakistan.


  • The program consists of 4,700 food baskets for the benefit of thousands of people across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The regional office of the Muslim World League (MWL) in Islamabad has inaugurated the annual “Iftar Saem” program, which provides meals for fasting Muslims, in Pakistan and the Kashmir region.
The program was launched in the presence of Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. The program consists of 4,700 food baskets for the benefit of thousands of people across Pakistan, selected according to a field survey and prioritized based on need.

Two Saudi oil tankers came under ‘sabotage attack’ off UAE coast

  • The two tankers were targeted off the coast of the UAE
  • One tanker was en route to Saudi Arabia to be loaded with crude oil to send to the US
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Monday that two Saudi tankers were targeted in a “sabotage attack” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Khalid Al-Falih said the two tankers were targeted off the coast of Fujairah. He explained that one tanker was en route to the kingdom to be loaded with Saudi crude oil to send to the United States to supply Saudi Aramco customers.

“Fortunately, the attack didn’t lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels,” Al-Falih said. 

Al-Falih’s comments came as the US issued a new warning to sailors and the UAE’s regional allies condemned the reported sabotage of four ships off the coast of Fujairah. 

Related: Four commercial vessels targeted by ‘sabotage’ near UAE waters: Foreign ministry

The UAE foreign ministry had reported on Sunday that four commercial vessels were targeted near its territorial waters.

The foreign ministry released a statement saying that the vessels - targeted at a distance of 115 kilometers from Iran -  were “civilian trading vessels of various nationalities”, and that the UAE was investigating the incident with local and international bodies. 

Rumors about ships inside the port being sabotaged were unfounded, the ministry added.

The port of Fujairah continues to operate as normal and there were no victims of the sabotage incident.

The ministry added that targeting merchant ships and threatening the lives of crew members is a “dangerous development,” and that the government considers the acts of sabotage to be a threat to the safety and security of the UAE. 

