Oman to reopen embassy in Iraq nearly 3 decades after Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait

﻿

Oman had closed its embassy in Iraq after dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 May 2019
AP
DUBAI: Oman says it will reopen its embassy in Iraq, decades after it closed its diplomatic post.
Oman’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.
The sultanate, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, said it would “contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.”
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry earlier said it anticipated Oman would reopen its embassy.
Oman had closed its embassy in Iraq after dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990.
The warming ties to Iraq follow Saudi Arabia in April opening a new consulate in Baghdad.

Topics: Oman Iraq

Boat with 8 Syrians capsizes off Lebanese coast; 5 missing

Updated 13 May 2019
AP
0

Boat with 8 Syrians capsizes off Lebanese coast; 5 missing

Updated 13 May 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a fishing boat that was illegally carrying eight Syrian refugees to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus has capsized.
The report says the incident occurred on Monday off the northern Lebanese town of Chekka. It says that Lebanon’s navy detained three of the Syrians when they returned to the coast and that the other five are still missing.
Lebanon is host to the highest number of refugees per capita in the world, with about 1 million Syrians — or nearly a quarter of the small Arab country’s population.
In September, a child drowned after a boat carrying 39 migrants hoping to reach Cyprus capsized off the northern Lebanese coast.

Topics: Syrians Lebanon

