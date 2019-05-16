You are here

47 suspected militants, 5 troops killed in Egypt's Sinai

Egypt's army on Thursday said 47 militants and five of its troops were killed as part of its military offensive in the restive Sinai Peninsula, where it is fighting Daesh. (File/AFP)
CAIRO: Egypt's army on Thursday said 47 militants and five of its troops were killed as part of its military offensive in the restive Sinai Peninsula, where it is fighting Daesh.
The suspected militants had "guns of different makes, ammunition, explosive devices in northern and central Sinai" in their possession, according to a slickly produced video statement posted on the armed forces' social media accounts.
As part of the wide-ranging operation to secure Egypt's borders, 158 "criminal elements" were arrested.
The armed forces also neutralised 385 explosive devices that insurgents planted targeting security forces.
The army did not specify when the deaths and arrests took place, saying only that they happened as part of "recent efforts" against extremists.
The Sinai Peninsula, in the north-east of the country, is the epicentre of a hardened extremist insurgency spearheaded by Daesh.
In February 2018, the army launched a nationwide operation against militants, focusing mainly on the North Sinai region.
Some 650 militants and around 45 soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive, according to the armed forces.
No independent statistic are available to verify the deaths and the region is largely cut off to journalists.
Terror attacks have surged following the 2013 military ouster of president Mohamed Morsi, who was replaced by former army general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The Egyptian president has presented himself as a bulwark against terrorism and a rock of political stability amid a region in turmoil.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan gets married

  • Two of the crown prince’s brothers were also married on the same day
  • The crown prince’s sister Sheikha Latifa confirmed the news on her Instagram account
DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed got married on Wednesday to Sheikha Shaikha bin Saeed bin Thani Al-Maktoum in a religious ceremony in the emirate, the UAE’s Gulf News has reported.
Two of the crown prince’s brothers were also married on the same day — Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, deputy ruler of Dubai, wed Sheikha Mayram bint Butti Al-Maktoum while Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed got married to Sheikh Midya bint Dalmouj Al-Maktoum.
The crown prince’s sister Sheikha Latifa confirmed the news on her Instagram account with a picture of the three brothers and a caption: “The nation is rejoiced.”
The announcement of three of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s nuptials caused a buzz on social media with people sending their congratulations to the three couples, while an Arabic hashtag #Spirit_Of_The_Union became a trending topic in the UAE.

