UK warns British-Iranian dual nationals against visiting Iran

The move comes as Britain continues to try to secure the release from jail of dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 May 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: London warned British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran on Friday due to Tehran's "continued arbitrary detention and mistreatment" of such citizens.
The move comes as Britain continues to try to secure the release from jail of dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
Tehran has also recently sentenced an Iranian British Council employee, Aras Amiri, to 10 years in prison on charges of spying.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said British-Iranian dual nationals faced an "unacceptably higher risk of arbitrary detention and mistreatment" than nationals of other countries.
"The security forces may be suspicious of people with British connections, including those with links to institutions based in the UK, or which receive public funds from, or have perceived links to, the British government," the statement said.
British-Iranian mother Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested by Iranian authorities in 2016 as she was leaving Tehran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was put on trial and is now serving a five-year jail sentence for allegedly trying to topple the Iranian government.
"Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.
"Despite the UK providing repeated opportunities to resolve this issue, the Iranian regime's conduct has worsened.
"Having exhausted all other options, I must now advise all British-Iranian dual nationals against travelling to Iran.
"The dangers they face include arbitrary detention and lack of access to basic legal rights, as we have seen in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been separated from her family since 2016."
The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality, meaning the Foreign Office's ability to provide consular support is limited.
Hunt added: "Regrettably, I must also offer a message of caution to Iranian nationals resident in the UK - but who return to visit family and friends - especially where the Iranian government may perceive them to have personal links to UK institutions or the British government."

Syria says it shot down projectiles fired from Israel

Updated 52 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Loud blasts echoed across Damascus late on Friday, residents said, as Syrian state media reported "enemy targets" coming from the direction of Israel, which has previously acknowledged conducting repeated strikes inside Syria.
Syrian air defences detected objects coming from the direction of "occupied territory" and brought down several, Syrian state television reported a military source as saying.
The state television channel showed footage of the night sky with a point of light firing up into it and the sound of shooting. It did not immediately report casualties or material damage.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, but it has been increasingly open in recent months about targeting sites in Syria that it says are connected to Damascus' close allies Iran and Hezbollah.
Israel regards Iran as its biggest threat and the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as the biggest threat on its border.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the blasts were caused by Israeli rocket fire targeting areas around the Syrian capital.

