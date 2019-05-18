You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis
﻿

Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis

With the support of the Security Belt forces, the army liberated several villages in the province, including the key district of Qataba. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis

  • The army liberated several villages in the province, including the key district of Qataba
  • At least 80 Houthi militiamen were killed in the clashes, including a Houthi Commander
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni national army recaptured a key district from the Houthi militia in the southern province of Dhale, the official site of the Defence Ministry reported on Friday.

With the support of the Security Belt forces, the army liberated several villages in the province, including the key district of Qataba.

Lt. Col. Abdo Ali Al-Qadi, an officer of the 83th Brigade, told September Net that army forces launched their attack at dawn on Friday in Qataba, causing the militia to flee in the direction of Ibb province in the west.

At least 80 Houthi militiamen were killed in the clashes, including Houthi Commander Mohammed Al-Senhani.

The army also recovered large quantities of various weapons and ammunition.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis start withdrawal from Hodeidah port, Yemeni minister dismisses pullout as a ‘show’
0
Middle-East
Arab Coalition: Raids on military targets loyal to Houthi militia have begun

Libyan officials: Militants kill 3 troops at LNA checkpoint

Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

Libyan officials: Militants kill 3 troops at LNA checkpoint

  • The militants captured four soldiers in the attack at the town of Zallah Saturday, but troops were able to free three of them
  • The Daesh group claimed the attack
Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libyan officials say Daesh militants have killed at least three troops in an attack on a checkpoint in a desert town.
A statement by the self-styled Libyan National Army said the militants captured four soldiers in the attack at the town of Zallah Saturday, but troops were able to free three of them.
The Daesh group claimed the attack.
The extremist group expanded its reach in Libya after the country was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Muammar Qaddafi.
Zallah is about 750 kilometers (466 miles) southeast of the capital, Tripoli, where Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s LNA forces are currently fighting to take control of the city from militias affiliated with a weak UN-supported government.

Topics: Libya

Related

Special 0
World
South Korean, 3 Filipinos freed after captivity in Libya
0
Middle-East
Macron to meet Libya’s eastern commander Haftar next week

Latest updates

Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis
0
Libyan officials: Militants kill 3 troops at LNA checkpoint
0
Iran changes tactics, destinations on oil exports, maritime official says
0
Exxon Mobil evacuates foreign staff out of Iraqi oilfield
0
US warns airliners flying in Arabian Gulf amid Iran tensions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.