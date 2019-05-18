Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus postponed indefinitely

You are here

﻿

Syria’s transport ministry says Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus expected for the first time since the war erupted in 2011 have been postponed indefinitely. (File/AFP)
DAMASCUS: Syria’s transport ministry says Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus expected for the first time since the war erupted in 2011 have been postponed indefinitely.
The ministry says the two flights scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of administrative issues between the Syrian Civil Aviation and Iraqi Airways.
It gave no further details. The delay was relayed by the Iraqi embassy.
Iraqi Airways announced Thursday it would resume flights, making it the first international company to announce plans to return to Damascus International Airport, beset for years by war and blockade.
Only Syrian Airlines remained operative at the airport, organizing some international flights.
Syria approved in April a request from Qatar Airways to fly through Syrian airspace. Airlines have avoided Syrian airspace since the war broke out, causing long detours.

Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis

Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni national army recaptured a key district from the Houthi militia in the southern province of Dhale, the official site of the Defence Ministry reported on Friday.

With the support of the Security Belt forces, the army liberated several villages in the province, including the key district of Qataba.

Lt. Col. Abdo Ali Al-Qadi, an officer of the 83th Brigade, told September Net that army forces launched their attack at dawn on Friday in Qataba, causing the militia to flee in the direction of Ibb province in the west.

At least 80 Houthi militiamen were killed in the clashes, including Houthi Commander Mohammed Al-Senhani.

The army also recovered large quantities of various weapons and ammunition.

