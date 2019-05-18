You are here

  • Home
  • Construction work for Madinah Peace Museum inaugurated
﻿

Construction work for Madinah Peace Museum inaugurated

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the museum was a message of peace and security. (SPA)
Updated 18 May 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Construction work for Madinah Peace Museum inaugurated

  • The museum is expected to be built within 12 months and aims to enrich the cultural experience of visitors to Madinah by introducing them to the city
  • It will have 10 halls, including one with an explanation about why the Prophet migrated to Madinah and the most important events that he faced on his arrival to the city
Updated 18 May 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of a peace museum in the holy city.
The museum, which has a total area of 17,400 square meters and an exhibition area of 4,650 square meters, is to the west of the Prophet’s Mosque.
It is expected to be built within 12 months and aims to enrich the cultural experience of visitors to Madinah by introducing them to the city and highlighting the Saudi leadership’s service of the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.
The museum is affiliated with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and is supervised by the Development Authority of the Madinah area.
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the museum was a message of peace and security.
He added that Islamic civilization was launched by the Prophet Muhammad (PBHU), who was sent by Allah as a “mercy to all the worlds.”
The museum will have 10 halls. These include one with an explanation about why the Prophet migrated to Madinah and the most important events that he faced on his arrival to the city, another about the Prophet’s Mosque,  and another which introduces visitors to historic areas around the Prophet’s Mosque.
There will also be an architecture hall, featuring displays and explanations about minarets, domes, inscriptions and decorations.

Topics: madinah peace museum

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah: All plans in place to ensure safety
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Breaking the fast at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

KSA warns UN of threat to global finances from illegal money movements

Updated 39 sec ago
SPA
0

KSA warns UN of threat to global finances from illegal money movements

  • ‘Illicit financial flows constantly increasing beyond detection’
Updated 39 sec ago
SPA
0
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has warned that illegal international movements of money posed a major global threat to the financial stability of countries and their sustainable development plans.
Speaking on behalf of the Kingdom at a high-level UN meeting, Bandar Al-Nahdi said urgent action was needed to combat what had become a growing problem.
Al-Nahdi, first secretary at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York and chairman of the finance and economic committee, told delegates that illicit financial flows were constantly increasing beyond detection.
He said this was distorting macroeconomic stability, creating severe complications for developing countries and denying them of the resources needed to advance their economic, social and cultural rights.
The official added that developing countries, and nations with economies in transition, should repatriate any assets of illicit origin under the terms of the UN Convention against Corruption, a legally binding international anti-corruption treaty.
In addition, Al-Nahdi stressed the need to prepare and finance development projects in accordance with national priorities, noting that illegal financial flows played a role in reducing resources to fund sustainable development and jeopardized economic, social and political stability, especially in developing states.
Tackling the issue without mechanisms being in place to measure the level of clandestine activities was a major challenge, the Saudi representative told the meeting, and he called for increased coordination and cooperation between states and their judicial authorities to force the return of funds from illicit sources to their country of origin.
Al-Nahdi added that the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development stressed the importance of significantly reducing illicit flows of funds and weapons by that year. The Addis Ababa Action Agenda plan, adopted at the Third International Conference on Financing for Development, considered that measures to curb illegal financial flows would be an integral part of achieving sustainable development.
In this regard he noted the importance of transparency among states and the continued efforts of various UN bodies.

Latest updates

KSA warns UN of threat to global finances from illegal money movements
0
Saudi students win big at US science fair
0
Man City completes sweep of English trophies with FA Cup win
0
King Salman convenes summit of Gulf and Arab states
0
Arab coalition launches raids targeting Houthi sites north of Qutba in Dali province
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.