You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan army rulers say talks with protesters to resume Sunday
﻿

Sudan army rulers say talks with protesters to resume Sunday

Sudanese protesters chant slogans and wave placards during a demonstration in Khartoum on May 14, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 18 May 2019
AFP
0

Sudan army rulers say talks with protesters to resume Sunday

  • Representatives from the United Nations, African Union and European powers “called for an immediate resumption of talks,” said the US assistant secretary of state for Africa
  • The generals have allowed protesters to hold onto their sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters
Updated 18 May 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army rulers announced talks will resume with protest leaders Sunday, four days after the generals suspended negotiations on implementing civilian rule in the country.
“The Transitional Military Council announces the resumption of negotiations with the Alliance for Freedom and Change on Sunday at the presidential palace,” the ruling army council said in a Saturday statement.
World powers have urged the generals to resume meetings on Sudan’s future leadership, following the ouster last month of longtime leader Omar Al-Bashir after mass protest.
Representatives from the United Nations, African Union and European powers “called for an immediate resumption of talks,” said Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa.
They called on both sides to “reach an agreement ASAP on an interim government that is truly civilian-led and reflects the will of the Sudanese people,” Nagy tweeted Friday.
The generals and protest leaders had been expected to come to an agreement on Wednesday on the thorniest issue — the make-up of a new body to govern Sudan for three years.
But that meeting never took place and on Thursday the head of the military council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed talks were suspended for 72 hours.
Demonstrators subsequently spent hours meeting Burhan’s demand to dismantle roadblocks which had paralyzed parts of the capital.
The generals have allowed protesters to hold onto their sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters, where they remain camped out to demand a rapid transition to democracy.

Topics: Sudan protestors

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters tear down roadblocks, want army to resume talks
0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters vow to press on after talks suspended

Libya’s NOC chief says instability could lead to 95% oil production loss

Updated 18 May 2019
Reuters
0

Libya’s NOC chief says instability could lead to 95% oil production loss

  • Sanalla also said an attack happened near Zella oilfield earlier on Saturday
  • Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack through its Aamaq news agency
Updated 18 May 2019
Reuters
0

JEDDAH: Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief said on Saturday continued instability in Libya could make it lose 95% of its oil production.

"Unfortunately if the situation will continue like this I’m afraid that maybe 95% of production will be lost," Mustafa Sanalla told reporters in Jeddah ahead of a ministerial panel gathering on Sunday of top OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Sanalla also said an attack had happened near Zella oilfield earlier on Saturday.

Two guards were killed and four others were kidnapped early on Saturday in a suspected Daesh attack targeting the oilfield, a security source said.

The attackers struck at an entrance gate to the field, which lies near the town of Zella about 760 km (470 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli. They killed the two guards before fleeing, the source and local residents asking not to be named told Reuters.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack through its Aamaq news agency later on Saturday.

The Zella field belongs to Zueitina Oil Company, which pumped 19,000 barrels per day on average in the last quarter of 2018 across all its fields.

An engineer told Reuters workers at the field were safe and facilities had not been damaged.

Daesh has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The militant group took control of the coastal city of Sirte in 2015 but lost it late in 2016 to local forces backed by US air strikes.

In the last two years, the group has targeted three state institutions in Tripoli, home of the Tripoli-based government of national accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj.

Saturday's assault took place as general Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), which is allied to a rival administration in eastern Libya, mounts an offensive to control Tripoli.

Topics: Zella oilfield Zueitina Oil Company Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Libyan officials: Militants kill 3 troops at LNA checkpoint
Special 0
World
South Korean, 3 Filipinos freed after captivity in Libya

Latest updates

How Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula went from being underdeveloped...to having negative unemployment
0
Symposium discusses Islam’s message of moderation
0
Ahmed Al-Habtoor: Portrait of a driven auto executive
0
KSA warns UN of threat to global finances from illegal money movements
0
Saudi students win big at US science fair
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.