Braun Strowman to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman will go head-to-head with Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown next month in Jeddah.

The two superstars will wrestle on Friday, June 7 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Hosted by the Saudi General Sports Authority, the show will also feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Undertaker. Triple H will also go against Randy Orton as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry.

There will also be a 50-Man Battle Royal—the largest in WWE history.

Tickets are available at www.sharek.sa with prices start at 25 SA ($6).