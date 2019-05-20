National Bank of Bahrain launches online trading platform

You are here

Al-Watani Trade was inaugurated on the Bahrain Bourse trading floor during the opening of trade in a ceremony attended by NBB management and staff.
National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the expansion of its digital offering with the launch of Al-Watani Trade, a new online trading platform that allows clients to trade equities and other securities directly on Bahrain Bourse using smart devices.
Al-Watani Trade was inaugurated on the Bahrain Bourse trading floor during the opening of trade in a ceremony attended by NBB management and staff. The service has been developed in collaboration with Mubasher Financial Services and is in line with NBB’s broader efforts to drive digital innovation across the bank and to create online products and services that make banking and managing wealth secure for its customers.
The trading platform offers minimum upfront investment costs and a more simplified way for customers to access the market from wherever they are.
Hussain Al-Hussaini, chief executive — treasury, capital markets and wealth management at NBB, said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Al-Watani Trade, providing a state-of-the-art online trading platform for our customers. Digital innovation and making transacting more efficient and seamless for our customers is a priority for NBB and we are excited to bring to the market new platforms that take us further in this direction.
“Al-Watani Trade has a host of features that make trading online simple and efficient. This includes easy account opening and approvals and a host of tools to help support trading success. With Al-Watani Trade, customers get real-time quotes, can buy and sell stocks on the go, access all news and announcements, and benefit from a wide range of analytical tools to help them make smart and well-informed decisions.”
Narjes Farookh Jamal, chief operating officer of Bahrain Bourse, added: “Al-Watani Trade aims to enhance retail investor penetration in the market as the platform aims to provide convenience and flexibility. NBB’s Al-Watani Trade aims to provide a completely new investment experience, in which investors can manage their securities online easily.”

 

