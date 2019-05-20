You are here

  • Home
  • Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman
﻿

Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

The Arab League has sent out invitations to Arab leaders to hold an emergency Arab summit. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

  • Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed that he received an invitation
  • Two oil pump stations were attacked earlier this week in Saudi Arabia
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

RIYADH: The Arab League has sent out invitations to Arab leaders to hold an emergency Arab summit, called by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, to be held in Makkah on May 30 to discuss the attacks on commercial ships.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed that he received an invitation from the king to attend the Islamic Summit Conference's fourteenth session to be held in Makkah to discuss the situation in the region.

"I am very confident that the participation of your Excellency will have a great impact on the success of this summit and its results, and look forward to welcoming your Excellency to your second country, Saudi Arabia. And contribute to raising them and will," the invitation read.

President Aoun consulted on King Salman's invitation with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who will lead the Lebanese delegation to the summit in Makkah.

Two oil pump stations were attacked earlier this week in Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, just days after four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE.  

The league's council will discuss the ramifications of the attacks on regional and international peace, as well as the stability of the oil markets.

Topics: Arab League Middle East King Salman Saudi Arabia GCC

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman to convene summit of Gulf and Arab states
0
Middle-East
Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

British Foreign Sectary warns Iran of retaliation if US interests attacked

Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
AP
0

British Foreign Sectary warns Iran of retaliation if US interests attacked

  • Comments follow warning from to Iran not to threaten the US again or it will face the 'official end'
Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
Reuters AP
0

GENEVA: Britain told Iran on Monday not to underestimate the resolve of the United States, warning that if American interests were attacked then the administration of Donald Trump would retaliate.
"I would say to the Iranians: Do not underestimate the resolve on the US side," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.
"They don't want a war with Iran. But if American interests are attacked, they will retaliate. And that is something that the Iranians needs to think about very, very carefully."
Hunt added that Britain has had a lot of discussions with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Iran. He said he hopes Iran starts to "pull back from the destabilizing activities" it conducts in the region.
The foreign secretary acknowledged the danger the tensions posed for the wider Middle East.
"We want the situation to de-escalate because this is a part of the world where things can get triggered accidentally," Hunt said.

On Sunday, Trump warned Iran not to threaten the US again or it would face its "official end," shortly after a rocket landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Trump's tweet followed days of heightened tension sparked by his administration's sudden deployment of bombers and an aircraft carrier to theGulf over unspecified threats from Iran.

 

Topics: Jeremy Hunt Iran US

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
If Tehran ‘wants to fight’ it will be ‘official end of Iran’: Trump
0
Business & Economy
For Iranians, economic crisis looms larger than US tensions

Latest updates

Arab News columnist Camelia Entekhabifard appointed editor of Independent Persian
0
Saudi air defenses shoot down missiles heading for Makkah and Jeddah
0
Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman
0
Three historical mosques in Hail to be restored under Saudi crown prince project
0
Cast and crew of Moroccan film ‘Adam’ pose for the cameras in Cannes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.