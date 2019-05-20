Saudi air defenses shoot down missiles heading for Makkah and Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces on Monday shot down two ballistic missiles heading towards Jeddah and Makkah, Al-Arabiya reported Monday, citing eyewitnesses.
The report said the missiles were shot down near Taif, just 50 kilometers from Makkah.
Al-Arabiya said Saudi authorities are expected to issue a formal statement later.
Bahrain strongly condemned the firing of the missiles, blaming Houthi militants in Yemen
The Houthis have fired dozens of missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh.
In 2016 and 2017 the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni government said the militia had launched a missile towards Makkah.