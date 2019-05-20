Arab News columnist Camelia Entekhabifard appointed editor of Independent Persian

You are here

﻿

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) has announced the soft launch of The Independent Persian, which will be edited by Camelia Entekhabifard, a columnist and Iranian analyst for Arab News and several other renowned media outlets. 
The website marks the fourth phase of SRMG’s project to launch The Independent in Arabic, Turkish, Urdu and Persian under a licensing agreement signed last year with the British news publisher. 

Arab News columnist Camelia Entekhabifard has been appointed editor of IndependentPersian.com. (Supplied) 

SRMG announced the appointment of Camelia Entekhabifard — the well-known journalist, political analyst and Arab News columnist — as editor-in-chief of www.independentpersian.com.
A group of experienced journalists have joined the project and are working in its offices in New York City. 

 

“The launch of IndependentPersian.com stands as the fourth and the last phase of our multi-lingual project with The Independent,” said SRMG Chairman Abdulrahman Alrowaita.
“We are so eager to have the new website able to attract a wider readership of Persian language to read a diversified content of very high professional standards. We do hope, with such project we introduce to our readership, the media and content creation industries will be enriched in our region and the world.”

Read Camelia Entekhabifard's columns

Decoder

BIO

Camelia Entekhabifard is an Iranian-American journalist, political commentator and author of Camelia: Save Yourself By Telling the Truth (Seven Stories Press, 2008). Twitter: ​@CameliaFard

Topics: The Independent Persian Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG)

Qatari network Al Jazeera slammed over ‘Holocaust denial’ film

Updated 19 May 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Qatari network Al Jazeera slammed over ‘Holocaust denial’ film

  • Video on AJ+ Arabic channel claimed Israel was the genocide’s ‘greatest beneficiary’
  • Network suspends two journalists over ‘violation of editorial guidelines’
Updated 19 May 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
0

LONDON: Al Jazeera’s youth channel AJ+ Arabic has drawn widespread condemnation over a video that was branded “Holocaust denial” for claiming the Jews exaggerated the scale of the genocide to help establish Israel.
After widespread public anger, the Qatar-owned network was forced to delete the video, suspending two of its journalists over its broadcast.
The video in question, while not disputing the Holocaust took place, suggested the Jews had skewed facts about the genocide, and that Israel was the “biggest winner” from it.

“Denouncing the Holocaust is a moral obligation, but Israel is the biggest winner from the Holocaust,” the presenter said.
“And it uses the same Nazi justifications as a launching pad for the racial cleansing and annihilation of the Palestinians.”
Many took to Twitter in outrage about the video, with one commentator pointing out the difference between AJ+ in Arabic, and its English output.
Al Jazeera has long been accused of broadcasting extreme material in Arabic, but churning out seemingly more balanced material in English, aimed at a Western audience.

In a statement on Sunday, the network said it had suspended two journalists over “violation of its editorial guidelines.”
“The video content and accompanying posts were swiftly deleted by AJ+ senior management from all AJ+ pages and accounts on social media, as it contravened the Network’s editorial standards,” it said.
The network has also said a “mandatory bias training and awareness program” was required for its staff.

 

Topics: media Al Jazeera Holocaust Holocaust denial social media

