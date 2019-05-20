Arab News columnist Camelia Entekhabifard appointed editor of Independent Persian

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) has announced the soft launch of The Independent Persian, which will be edited by Camelia Entekhabifard, a columnist and Iranian analyst for Arab News and several other renowned media outlets.

The website marks the fourth phase of SRMG’s project to launch The Independent in Arabic, Turkish, Urdu and Persian under a licensing agreement signed last year with the British news publisher.

SRMG announced the appointment of Camelia Entekhabifard — the well-known journalist, political analyst and Arab News columnist — as editor-in-chief of www.independentpersian.com.

A group of experienced journalists have joined the project and are working in its offices in New York City.

“The launch of IndependentPersian.com stands as the fourth and the last phase of our multi-lingual project with The Independent,” said SRMG Chairman Abdulrahman Alrowaita.

“We are so eager to have the new website able to attract a wider readership of Persian language to read a diversified content of very high professional standards. We do hope, with such project we introduce to our readership, the media and content creation industries will be enriched in our region and the world.”

