You are here

  • Home
  • What we know about bomb blast near Egypt’s pyramids
﻿

What we know about bomb blast near Egypt’s pyramids

A bomb blast hit a tourist bus wounding at least 17 people, including South Africans, in the latest blow to the country's tourism industry. (Reuters)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
0

What we know about bomb blast near Egypt’s pyramids

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
0

CAIRO: Just a month before the African Cup of Nations, Egypt was hit by a bomb blast that undermined efforts to burnish its image as a bulwark of stability after years of turmoil.
The attack on Sunday near the famed pyramids of Giza is another setback to the North African country’s efforts to revive its key tourism industry after years of turmoil.
A roadside bomb explosion hit a tourist bus driving on a road close to a lavish new museum under construction overlooking the Giza plateau.
The blast shattered many of the bus’ windows, injuring several of its passengers as well as those of a nearby car.
At least 17 people were wounded in the explosion including foreigners.
South Africa’s foreign ministry said three of its nationals were hospitalized.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
A day later, Egypt announced that its security forces had killed 12 suspected militants in police raids near Cairo.
The interior ministry said the militants belonged to the Hasm movement which is believed to be a splinter faction of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.
Hasm has previously claimed responsibility for attacks targeting security personnel and high-profile figures in Egypt including judges.
“The pyramids area is known to be a bastion for the Muslim Brotherhood. Groups like Hasm and Lewaa Al-Thawra (believed to be affiliates of the Brotherhood) have previously claimed responsibility for attacks in this area,” said political science professor Mostafa Kamel Al-Sayed.
Hassan Nafaa, another political science professor at Cairo University, said the authorities’ announcement about the killing of militants was meant to give a semblance of order.

The roadside bomb went off as the bus was being driven in Giza, also causing injuries to Egyptians in a nearby car, medical and security sources said. (AFP)

“The security establishment wants to prove it’s effective and successful... by announcing it killed 12 members of the Hasm movement to give the impression it is behind the attack,” he said.
The ministry’s statement did not directly link the raids to the bus attack.
Egypt’s tourism sector has been hit by a string of previous attacks, most recently in December when three Vietnamese nationals and an Egyptian tour guide were killed in an explosion.
Back then, a home-made explosive device struck their bus which was also driving near the site of the pyramids.
It followed a lull in attacks since the 2017 stabbing of two women on a beach in the seaside resort of Hurghada.
The heaviest blow to Egypt’s tourism sector was in October 2015 when a bomb attack claimed by Daesh downed a Russian airliner shortly after take off from the resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, killing 224 people on board.
Sunday’s attack follows signs of a recovery in the long-suffering tourism industry.
Egypt is set to host the African Cup of Nations from June 21 to July 19 which it sees as an opportunity to show that the country is safe and able to handle an influx of tourists.
Tourism has been reeling from turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising.
In 2010, Egypt welcomed a record 14.7 million tourists.
But by 2016 that figure had plunged by nearly two-thirds, to 5.3 million .
The following year witnessed a rebound with arrivals reaching 8.3 million, according to the official statistics agency.
Earlier this month, Tourism Minister Rania Al-Mashat said the key industry accounts for about a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Despite the high stakes, some believe Sunday’s attack is unlikely to have a significant impact on tourism.
“It is a minor incident and it has become common that similar occurrences take place in other areas around the world,” said Sayed.

Related

0
Middle-East
12 suspected extremists killed in Egypt raids: ministry
0 photos
Middle-East
Blast hits tourist bus near Egypt’s Giza pyramids; 17 injured

Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

Updated 20 May 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

  • Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed that he received an invitation
  • Two oil pump stations were attacked earlier this week in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 May 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

RIYADH: The Arab League has sent out invitations to Arab leaders to hold an emergency Arab summit, called by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, to be held in Makkah on May 30 to discuss the attacks on commercial ships.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed that he received an invitation from the king to attend the Islamic Summit Conference's fourteenth session to be held in Makkah to discuss the situation in the region.

"I am very confident that the participation of your Excellency will have a great impact on the success of this summit and its results, and look forward to welcoming your Excellency to your second country, Saudi Arabia. And contribute to raising them and will," the invitation read.

President Aoun consulted on King Salman's invitation with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who will lead the Lebanese delegation to the summit in Makkah.

Two oil pump stations were attacked earlier this week in Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, just days after four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE.  

The league's council will discuss the ramifications of the attacks on regional and international peace, as well as the stability of the oil markets.

Topics: Arab League Middle East King Salman Saudi Arabia GCC

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman to convene summit of Gulf and Arab states
0
Middle-East
Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

Latest updates

What we know about bomb blast near Egypt’s pyramids
0
Arab News columnist Camelia Entekhabifard appointed editor of Independent Persian
0
Saudi air defenses shoot down missiles heading for Makkah and Jeddah
0
Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman
0
Three historical mosques in Hail to be restored under Saudi crown prince project
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.