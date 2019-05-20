You are here

  • Home
  • World Food Programme considers ending aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen after ‘interference’
﻿

World Food Programme considers ending aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen after ‘interference’

Yemeni children present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa. The World Food Programme is (AP)
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

World Food Programme considers ending aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen after ‘interference’

  • Negotiations with Houthi leaders to open up access to hungry people had not yet brought tangible results
  • "Humanitarian workers in Yemen are being denied access to the hungry, aid convoys have been blocked," WFP says
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: The World Food Programme (WFP) is considering suspending aid delivery in the areas under the control of Yemen's Houthi group because of fighting, insecurity and interference it its work, the agency said on Monday.

"Humanitarian workers in Yemen are being denied access to the hungry, aid convoys have been blocked, and local authorities have interfered with food distribution," the WFP said in a statement. "This has to stop."

The highly unusual threat from the UN agency, which is feeding more than 10 million people across Yemen, reflected what it said were "obstacles that are being put in our way".

"We face daily challenges due to the unrelenting fighting and insecurity in Yemen. And yet, our greatest challenge does not come from the guns, that are yet to fall silent in this conflict - instead, it is the obstructive and uncooperative role of some of the Houthi leaders in areas under their control."

Negotiations with Houthi leaders to open up access to hungry people had not yet brought tangible results, WFP said, although some had made positive commitments.

"Unfortunately, they (Houthi leaders) are being let down by other Houthi leaders who have broken assurances they gave us on stopping food diversions and finally agreeing to a beneficiary identification and biometric registration exercise."

WFP's threat of a partial pullout comes after fighting around Hodeidah marred an apparent diplomatic breakthrough by U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths, who got the Iranian-aligned Houthis to agree a unilateral withdrawal of their forces from Hodeidah and two other ports earlier this month.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen UN World Food Program

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen Minister: Houthi militia raid WFP warehouse, kidnap 2 UN staff members
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief, WFP sign deals to combat hunger across the world

Lebanese budget protesters clash with security in Beirut

Updated 20 May 2019
AP
0

Lebanese budget protesters clash with security in Beirut

  • Over one hundred protesters gathered Monday outside the Government House in downtown Beirut
  • Lebanon faces a looming fiscal crisis as the economy struggles with soaring debt
Updated 20 May 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: Security forces opened water cannons on Lebanese anti-austerity protesters in the country’s capital on Monday, as the government continued to hold marathon meetings to discuss severe budget cuts.
Lebanon faces a looming fiscal crisis as the economy struggles with soaring debt, rising unemployment and slow growth. The government’s tightened budget and key reforms aim to unlock billions of dollars in pledged foreign assistance. But planned cuts have unleashed a wave of public discontent, amid leaks that austerity could target public wages, services and social benefits.

A retired Lebanese soldier chants slogans while holding an army flag, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (AP)

Over one hundred protesters gathered Monday outside the Government House in downtown Beirut shouting “Thieves, thieves!” as the Cabinet met for its 16th session and struggles to reach agreement.
Protesters pushed back against police lines and set fire to tires outside the building. At least two policemen and one civilian were wounded in the scuffles.
Among those demonstrating Monday were public and private school teachers and retired officers.
The government, headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, has sought to calm nerves while also describing the upcoming budget as the most austere in Lebanon’s history.
Hariri said he hopes the government will be able to send the budget to parliament later this week.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the cabinet made “important progress” in discussions Sunday.

Topics: Beirut lebanon economy Saad Hariri

Related

0
Business & Economy
Indebted Lebanon may struggle to refinance as austerity budget stalls
0
Middle-East
Lebanon’s cabinet postpones final budget meeting

Latest updates

Milkshakes become weapon of choice in UK European campaign
0
Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber spotted on monument
0
Lebanese budget protesters clash with security in Beirut
0
World Food Programme considers ending aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen after ‘interference’
0
Iran increases low enriched uranium production fourfold
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.