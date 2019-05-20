Lebanese budget protesters clash with security in Beirut

You are here

﻿

Retired Lebanese soldiers lay on the ground as police using water cannons during a protest in Beirut Monday. (AP)
A retired Lebanese soldier chants slogans while holding an army flag, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (AP)
An injured police officer shouts during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (AP)
Riot police stand guard as retired Lebanese soldiers try to remove a barbed wire barrier to advance towards the government building during a protest, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (AP)
BEIRUT: Security forces opened water cannons on Lebanese anti-austerity protesters in the country’s capital on Monday, as the government continued to hold marathon meetings to discuss severe budget cuts.
Lebanon faces a looming fiscal crisis as the economy struggles with soaring debt, rising unemployment and slow growth. The government’s tightened budget and key reforms aim to unlock billions of dollars in pledged foreign assistance. But planned cuts have unleashed a wave of public discontent, amid leaks that austerity could target public wages, services and social benefits.

A retired Lebanese soldier chants slogans while holding an army flag, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (AP)

Over one hundred protesters gathered Monday outside the Government House in downtown Beirut shouting “Thieves, thieves!” as the Cabinet met for its 16th session and struggles to reach agreement.
Protesters pushed back against police lines and set fire to tires outside the building. At least two policemen and one civilian were wounded in the scuffles.
Among those demonstrating Monday were public and private school teachers and retired officers.
The government, headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, has sought to calm nerves while also describing the upcoming budget as the most austere in Lebanon’s history.
Hariri said he hopes the government will be able to send the budget to parliament later this week.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the cabinet made “important progress” in discussions Sunday.

Topics: Beirut lebanon economy Saad Hariri

Iran increases low enriched uranium production fourfold

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran increases low enriched uranium production fourfold

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Iran has increased by fourfold the production of low enriched uranium, an official in Natanz nuclear facility told Tasnim news agency on Monday, a week after Iran officially stopped some commitments under an international nuclear accord.
Under the agreement, Tehran was allowed to produce low-enriched uranium with a 300kg limit. Tehran could ship the excess amounts out of the country for storage or sale.
Iran said this month the cap no longer applies as it scaled down commitments in reaction to US unilateral withdrawal from the deal.
It was not clear how far Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium was from the 300-kg limit. Under the deal Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent, far below the 90 percent of weapons grade. It is also well below the 20 percent level to which Iran enriched uranium before the deal.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal

