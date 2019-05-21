You are here

  • Home
  • Taste of kindness: Buddhist monks serve iftar at a Dhaka monastery
﻿

Taste of kindness: Buddhist monks serve iftar at a Dhaka monastery

Local residents have praised the generosity of Dhaka’s Buddhist monastery in distributing Bangladeshi iftar items. (AN photo)
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Taste of kindness: Buddhist monks serve iftar at a Dhaka monastery

  • The monastery’s generosity has not gone unnoticed by the fasting Muslims
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: As the clock strikes 6 p.m., Shudhhanondo Mohathero hurries to the kitchen to alert his army of 15 monks that they have less than 40 minutes until iftar. 

Soon, people will begin queuing outside the Dharmarajika Bouddha Bihar, a Buddhist monastery in Dhaka, where Mohathero hands out free food packs to fasting Muslims who are too poor to buy a meal to end their fast.

It is a tradition that 89-year-old Mohathero started 10 years ago when he assumed responsibility for the temple’s upkeep.

“Since the early days of the monastery, we have received tremendous support in celebrating different Buddhist festivals from our Muslim friends. So I thought it’s time to do something in return,” Mohathero told Arab News.

Built in 1951, the monastery, which is located in Basabo in the eastern part of Dhaka, has been involved in various social welfare activities. Since the start of Ramadan this year, almost 200 food packs have been doled out every day, with plans to double the number by the end of the month. The 15 monks who live in the monastery prepare the food boxes for iftar.

At a cost of around 80 cents, which is funded by the temple, each box contains traditional Bangladeshi iftar items such as puffed rice, boiled and seasoned chickpeas, jilapi (a deep-fried sweet pastry), beguni (deep-fried eggplant) and dal bora (a fried item with smashed lentils and dates).

“In previous years, our junior monks used to prepare iftar at the monastery. This year, however, we are starting to outsource the items due to the sheer volume,” Mohathero said. 

“Since the early days of the monastery, we have received tremendous support in celebrating different Buddhist festivals from our Muslim friends. So I thought it’s time to do something in return.”

Shudhhanondo Mohathero, Chief monk of Dhaka’s Buddhist Monastery

The monastery’s generosity has not gone unnoticed by the fasting Muslims.

“I have been receiving iftar from the monastery for three years. Since my husband works as a daily-wage laborer, this iftar has made our lives very comfortable,” Asma Khatun, a local resident, said.

Another devotee, Sharif Hossain, said that iftar from the monastery “is like a divine blessing.”

“After losing all my properties in a river erosion, I moved to Dhaka just a few months ago and started living in a slum. I can finally feed my family with the iftar provided by the monks,” he said. 

Talking about his experience being part of a project that builds communal harmony, Prantar Borua, an apprentice monk at the temple, said: “We feel proud and happy to be doing such an extraordinary thing. It’s a small contribution to the community, but it’s the best we can do at this moment.”

The monastery’s generosity has won praise from the Bangladesh authorities, too.

“It’s a nice initiative from the Buddhist community, especially at a time when the world is experiencing many hate crimes and interreligious conflicts. It upholds the spirit of religious harmony,” Abdul Hamid Jomaddar, joint secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry, said.

“Our government believes in the coexistence of different religions, which is the beauty of this secular land,” he added.

Topics: Buddhist Dhaka buddhist monks iftar Monastery Shudhhanondo Mohathero

Related

Special 0
World
Bangladesh mosques urged to denounce radicalism
Special 0 photos
Pakistan
Pakistan to begin restoration work of sacred Buddhist sites, British-era monuments in KP

Afghanistan closes Iran-linked bank due to ‘grave violations’

Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Afghanistan closes Iran-linked bank due to ‘grave violations’

  • Move follows recent meeting to review activities of foreign financial institutions
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Kabul has revoked the license of the Iran-linked Arian Bank due to “grave violations,” a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Central Bank told Arab News on Monday.

The move was not linked to US sanctions on Iran, Aimal Ashoor added. The Central Bank convened a meeting recently to review the activities of foreign banks, he said. 

The cancelation of Arian Bank’s operating license follows that of Pakistan-based Habib Bank, he added.

“Arian Bank is actually an Afghan bank but it has Iranian shareholders. The cancellation of the license is because of grave violations of the laws and guidelines of the Central Bank,” Ashoor said.

“Like Habib Bank, Arian Bank hadn’t offered loans to traders and had zero role in the economic development of Afghanistan.”

Al-Falah and the National Bank of Pakistan are the only foreign financial institutions that came out clean from the review and are allowed to operate, Ashoor said. 

Arian Bank is actually an Afghan bank but it has Iranian shareholders. The cancellation of the license is because of grave violations of the laws and guidelines of the Central Bank.

Aimal Ashoor, Spokesman for Central Bank

Arian Bank was established in June 2004 with initial capital of $10 million. Its goal was to facilitate financial help for Afghan and Iranian traders.

In recent years, Iran has become Afghanistan’s main trading partner. However, a wave of US sanctions slapped on Iran since last autumn has affected trade between the neighbors and led to Iranian goods soaring in price in Afghan markets.

Analyst Akbar Polad said the cancelation of Arian Bank’s license will have no impact on the Afghan economy. “Both Habib Bank and Arian Bank had become means of taking money from Afghanistan, i.e. money laundering. Neither had contributed to economic development and investment in the country,” he told Arab News.

Wahidullah Ghazikhail, who served in the previous Afghan government and runs a think tank, said banks have not had much of a role in the country’s development. 

Among the allegations against Arian Bank is that it provided cash to some opposition politicians, and that may have caused the cancelation of its license, he added. “Closing the bank could create problems for some (traders) in Afghanistan and Iran,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Iran Arian Bank

Related

0
World
US envoy says peace and polls a must for Afghanistan
Special 0
World
Gripes over high prices as Afghanistan begins Ramadan

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The British are Coming by Rick Atkinson
0
Taste of kindness: Buddhist monks serve iftar at a Dhaka monastery
0
Afghanistan closes Iran-linked bank due to ‘grave violations’
0
Al Jazeera Arabic’s long history of anti-Semitism
0
Fake News Watch: Saudi airports and Egyptian rumors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.