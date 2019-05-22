You are here

King Salman receives Saudi Arabia's regional governors 

King Salman received the Kingdom’s regional governors in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • The king directed the governors to take care of the citizens and expatriates' interests,
JEDDAH: King Salman received the governors of the administrative regions of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The king directed the governors to take care of the citizens and expatriates' interests, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in attendance, so too was the  Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and his deputy.

The governors were holding their 26th annual meeting.

The governors present at the meeting were:

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Jazan Region; Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Tabuk Region; Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province; Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musa'ed, Governor of Najran Region; Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Qassim Region; Prince Husam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Baha Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail; Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Asir Region; Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Region; Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Northern Borders Region; and Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Jouf Region. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

UN hears culture and heritage are essential aspects of Saudi Vision 2030

Updated 22 May 2019
Arab News
SPA
0

UN hears culture and heritage are essential aspects of Saudi Vision 2030

  • Culture and Sustainable Development conference was held at UN headquarters in New York
  • Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, the general supervisor for International Relations at the Ministry of Culture, delivered the Kingdom’s speech
Updated 22 May 2019
Arab News SPA
0

NEW YORK: UN hears culture and heritage are essential aspects of Saudi Vision 2030

At the United Nations on Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Culture highlighted the important role that diverse cultures and national heritage can play in the development of nations and promoting peace, and the ways in which the Kingdom is using this to encourage intercultural dialogue, diversity and openness.

The conference, titled Culture and Sustainable Development, was organized by the UN General Assembly in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to mark the annual World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, the general supervisor of international relations at the ministry, delivered the Kingdom's speech during the event at the UN’s New York HQ. She said “culture is an essential part of the Saudi Vision 2030” and highlighted the “importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage to achieve peace, and the common endeavor of all countries to build a rich cultural future in which various kinds of culture and arts flourish.” She also described the vision and outlook of the ministry, and the ambitious initiatives it has implemented to develop the Saudi cultural sector.

The conference, which was based around the importance of cultural diversity and indigenous cultures to sustainable development, focused on local, regional and international experiences of this. It highlighted the relationship between culture and diversity, and how they link to local solutions to climate change and environmental challenges; offered views on the effective role of culture in providing decent employment opportunities and reducing poverty; social resilience and other aspects of sustainable development plans; and showed how culture, arts, education and the creative industries can contribute to the achievement of development goals and creative solutions in urban and rural areas, at local and national levels.

The event also included a panel discussion titled “Cultural Diversity as a Common Human Heritage.” It explored two themes: “Culture and Education: Foundations of Sustainability” and “Culture as an Instrument for Change, Innovation, Empowerment and Equality.”

Other issues were also addressed, including the importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage, the role of traditional knowledge and skills to promote environmental sustainability, the resilience of climate-related disasters and the impact of cultural heritage on identity preservation and peace building.

The Ministry of Culture took part in the event as pat of its efforts to promote cultural dialogue and showcase the Kingdom’s experiences in pursuing its ambitious cultural-development goals, which are an integral part of the transformations that are key to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture United Nations Vision 2030

