King Salman receives Saudi Arabia’s regional governors 

JEDDAH: King Salman received the governors of the administrative regions of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah on Tuesday.
The king directed the governors to take care of the citizens and expatriates' interests, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in attendance, so too was the Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and his deputy.
The governors were holding their 26th annual meeting.
The governors present at the meeting were:
Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Jazan Region; Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Tabuk Region; Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province; Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musa'ed, Governor of Najran Region; Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Qassim Region; Prince Husam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Baha Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail; Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Asir Region; Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Region; Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Northern Borders Region; and Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Jouf Region.