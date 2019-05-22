You are here

﻿

Smartphone business indispensable to brand portfolio: Sony CEO

A visitor tests a Sony Xperia 10 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

TOKYO: Sony sees the smartphone business as indispensable to its brand portfolio, its CEO said, bucking calls from some investors that the Japanese electronics firm should scrap the money-losing business.
The smartphone business reported an operating loss of ¥97.1 billion ($879.45 million) in the year ended March, lagging rivals such as Apple and Samsung Electronics and weighing on the group’s record-breaking profit.
Sony’s consumer electronics hardware business “has centered on entertainment since our foundation, not daily necessities like refrigerators and washing machines,” Kenichiro Yoshida told a group of journalists on Wednesday.
“We see smartphones as hardware for entertainment and a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable,” he said. “And younger generations no longer watch TV. Their first touch point is smartphone.”
The business, originally a joint venture with Sweden’s Ericsson that Sony took full control of in 2012, has a global market share of less than 1 percent, shipping just 6.5 million handsets annually, mainly to Japan and Europe, according to Sony’s financial statement.
As Sony aims to make the business profitable next financial year, it ceased production at its Beijing plant and streamlined some sales operations globally.
Sony is beefing up gaming functions of its smartphones to tap customers of its successful PlayStation gaming business.
Yoshida also said he is confident in improving profitability at the pictures business.
Separately, Reuters reported Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point is again building a stake in the company, as part of its second campaign for change at Sony in six years.
Third Point wants Sony to explore options for some of its business units, including its movie studio, which the fund believes has attracted takeover interest, people familiar with the matter previously said.
“It was good that in the past Third Point came in and we had various discussions on the pictures business,” Yoshida said. Sony has sharply improved disclosures of the pictures business since then, he said.
The management team of the pictures unit has been “reshuffled almost entirely over the last three or four years,” Yoshida said.

Oil prices drop on swelling US stockpiles, but markets remain tense

Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil prices drop on swelling US stockpiles, but markets remain tense

  • US crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, to 480.2 million barrels
  • US bank Morgan Stanley said it expected Brent prices to trade in a $75-$80 per barrel range in the second half of this year
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an increase in US crude inventories and as Saudi Arabia pledged to keep markets balanced.
However, analysts said oil markets remained tight amid supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and as political tension escalates in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $71.79 a barrel by 0658 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery were down 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $62.54. The June contract expired on Tuesday, settling at $62.99 a barrel, down 11 cents.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 599,000 barrels.
Official data from the US Energy Information Administration’s oil stockpiles report is due later on Wednesday.
Outside the United States, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it was committed to a balanced and sustainable oil market.
Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which the kingdom is the de-facto leader, that began in January and are aimed at reducing global oversupply.
Because of the cuts, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said crude output by OPEC and its allies fell by 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) between November 2018 and April 2019. That has helped push up Brent crude prices by more than a third since the start of the year.
The bank said some of the impact of the cuts was offset by a slowdown in global oil demand growth due to trade tensions to just 0.7 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year, versus a five-year average of 1.5 million bpd.
Despite the slowdown, US bank Morgan Stanley said it expected Brent prices to trade in a $75-$80 per barrel range in the second half of this year, pushed up by tight supply and demand fundamentals.
The physical oil market is also showing signs of tightness.
Qatar Petroleum has sold Al-Shaheen July delivery crude at the highest average premium since 2013 — $3.06 per barrel above the benchmark Dubai quote — on robust demand for medium-heavy grades in Asia, according to multiple trade sources.
Beyond market fundamentals, oil traders are looking to the tensions between the United States and Iran.
US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Iran with “great force” if it attacked US interests in the Middle East.
On Tuesday, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said threats from Iran remained high.
Tensions have risen since Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports to try to strangle the country’s economy and force Tehran to halt its nuclear program.

