Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • Pentagon mulling request for 5,000 more US troops to Middle East -Reuters
﻿

Pentagon mulling request for 5,000 more US troops to Middle East -Reuters

Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
0

Pentagon mulling request for 5,000 more US troops to Middle East -Reuters

Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
0

— Developing story.

Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led Palestine investment meeting

Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led Palestine investment meeting

  • The Palestine Liberation Organization and Islamist group Hamas have called for an Arab boycott of the meeting
  • Saudi Arabia has assured Arab allies that it will not endorse any US plan that fails to meet key Palestinian demands
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE will participate in a conference next month in Bahrain aimed at encouraging investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as part of US President Donald Trump’s long–awaited Israel–Palestine peace plan. 

The Peace to Prosperity conference, to be hosted on June 25–26 in cooperation with the US, has already been rebuffed by Palestinian officials and business leaders, who want their political demands met by any proposed solution to the conflict.

The Palestine Liberation Organization and Islamist group Hamas have called for an Arab boycott of the meeting.

The Saudi minister of economy and planning, Mohammed bin Majid Al–Tuwaijri, will attend, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Abu Dhabi would also send a delegation.

The Palestinian Authority has boycotted American peace efforts since late 2017, when Trump decided to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the latter as the capital of Israel, reversing decades of US policy.

The Trump administration has sought to enlist support from Arab governments.

But Saudi Arabia has assured Arab allies that it will not endorse any US plan that fails to meet key Palestinian demands, which include affirming East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, the right of return for refugees, and a freeze on Israeli settlement construction. 

Topics: Palestine Israel–Palestine peace plan Palestine Liberation Organization

Related

0
Middle-East
Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians
0
Middle-East
Palestinians cold-shouldered from major US-Bahraini economic ‘peace’ workshop

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led Palestine investment meeting
0
Manga fan favorite coming soon to Gulf cinemas
0
China’s Belt and Road Initiative consistent with Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, says Chinese envoy
0
Ramadan in Najd: Between the past and the present
0
From Elbrus to Everest, a Saudi explorer climbs for a cause
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.