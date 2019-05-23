Be Kind to donate Ramadan water sales to ERC

A UAE-based bottled water company has pledged to donate 100 percent of proceeds from the sales of its products during Ramadan to the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

Be Kind, the collaborative platform aiming to establish charitable partnerships, launched in March 2018 during the Year of Zayed, is now launching its first product, Zayed Water, as part of its Ramadan initiative. Named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Zayed Water aims to emulate the compassion, generosity and humanitarian values Sheikh Zayed instilled upon the nation, but at a community level.

Money raised from the sales of Zayed Water will go toward the ERC projects, building wells in countries that suffer from water and sanitation issues, with projects across Africa as the first target.

Locally, Be Kind is partnering with the Al-Ihsan Charity Association to donate over 70,000 bottles of Zayed Water to their annual Ramadan Aman campaign and over 50,000 bottles to expatriate laborers during iftars run by the ERC at mosques across the emirates.

“Our inspiration behind the initiative is the concept that water gives life. As water is a readily available commodity so many of us take for granted, we often overlook the millions of people who don’t have daily access to clean water,” said Omar Abdulla Khalfan, chief kind officer at Be Kind.