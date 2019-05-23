British PM May expected to announce on Friday that she will quit: The Times

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported, without citing a source.
May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.
Meanwhile, the British government on Thursday postponed a crucial Brexit vote scheduled for the week starting June 3, following an outcry from hardline Brexiteers over concessions made by Prime Minister Theresa May.
"We will update the house on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess," government official Mark Spencer told MPs.