British PM May expected to announce on Friday that she will quit: The Times

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process. (Reuters)
  British Prime Minister Theresa May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported, without citing a source.
May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, the British government on Thursday postponed a crucial Brexit vote scheduled for the week starting June 3, following an outcry from hardline Brexiteers over concessions made by Prime Minister Theresa May.
"We will update the house on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess," government official Mark Spencer told MPs.

Italian hostage freed after 3 years in Syria returns home

  The man who disappeared traveled to Turkey in October 2016
  An official said the man was kidnapped by a criminal gang
MILAN: Italy’s defense minister says an Italian who had been held hostage in Syria for three years has been released and returned to Italy.

Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta late Wednesday confirmed Alessandro Sandrini’s arrival at Rome’s Ciampino airport and thanked Italian intelligence services for their role in his liberation. Details were not disclosed.

Sandrini, who is in his early 30s, disappeared after traveling to Turkey in October 2016, and wasn’t heard from for over a year. In July 2018, a dramatic video showed Sandrini wearing an orange jumpsuit flanked by masked men brandishing automatic weapons, appealing to Italy to help free him as quickly as possible.

A local government in Syria affiliated with the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Hayat Tahir-al Sham said he had been kidnapped by a criminal gang.

