Saudi Arabia receives global anti-smoking award

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah receives a global health award on behalf of the Kingdom from the World Health Organization (WHO) president, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, in Geneva. (Photo/Social media)
Updated 24 May 2019
SPA
  • The Kingdom ratified the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005
  • The Kingdom’s efforts in reducing trans fats levels in the food industry was also praised
Updated 24 May 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi health minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, received a global health award on behalf of the Kingdom for its excellence and leading role in combating smoking in Geneva on Wednesday, at the 72nd session of the World Health Assembly.
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to ratify the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005, an ambitious strategic tobacco control plan to reduce smoking rates from 12.7 percent to 5 percent by 2030.
The assembly also praised the Kingdom’s efforts in reducing trans fats levels in the food industry, in accordance with the WHO’s goal to eradicate the use of synthetic trans fats by 2023.
The Kingdom also received two Healthy Cities Accreditation Certificates from the WHO for work done in the cities of Onaiza and Riyadh Al-Khubara. The pair join Ad Diriyah, Jalajel and Al-Jumum as WHO accredited healthy cities, and their certificates were collected by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hani Jokhadar, who extended his thanks to Al-Rabiah for his continued work in supporting the healthy cities program.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center launches “Kingdom of Energy” podcast

Updated 24 May 2019
SPA
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center launches "Kingdom of Energy" podcast

  • The program targets decision makers, specialists and workers in the energy sectors
Updated 24 May 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has inaugurated a podcast program, titled “Kingdom of Energy”, through which specialized researchers can talk about energy economics, policies, techniques and related environmental issues.

The podcast is an opportunity for people interested in the field of energy to listen to the opinions of specialists in the field, including workers or partners of the center, whether local or international cadres.

The program targets decision makers, specialists and workers in the energy sectors through a new platform on the center’s website, allowing visitors to listen to podcast episodes.

The program is working on producing “Kingdom of Energy” episodes on a regular basis. The first episode is now available on the website in English, and another series is to be produced in Arabic.

KAPSARC is a non-profit research center that conducts independent research into global energy economics, policies, techniques and related environmental studies. The center seeks to find solutions for the most-effective and productive use of energy to promote economic and social growth locally, regionally and internationally. 
 

