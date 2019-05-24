Saudi Arabia receives global anti-smoking award
Saudi Arabia receives global anti-smoking award
- The Kingdom ratified the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005
- The Kingdom’s efforts in reducing trans fats levels in the food industry was also praised
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to ratify the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005, an ambitious strategic tobacco control plan to reduce smoking rates from 12.7 percent to 5 percent by 2030.
The assembly also praised the Kingdom’s efforts in reducing trans fats levels in the food industry, in accordance with the WHO’s goal to eradicate the use of synthetic trans fats by 2023.
The Kingdom also received two Healthy Cities Accreditation Certificates from the WHO for work done in the cities of Onaiza and Riyadh Al-Khubara. The pair join Ad Diriyah, Jalajel and Al-Jumum as WHO accredited healthy cities, and their certificates were collected by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hani Jokhadar, who extended his thanks to Al-Rabiah for his continued work in supporting the healthy cities program.