Ramadan in Saudi Arabia: The Musaharati tradition

Musaharati’s job is to wake worshippers for their suhoor meal. (SPA)
  • The Musaharati profession is one of the oldest Ramadan traditions in Al-Ahsa in the Kingdom’s east
Despite the march of modern technology, old Ramadan traditions continue to die hard for Muslims in the Kingdom’s largest province.

The job of Musaharati is the name given to the person who walks and beats a drum in residential areas to wake worshippers for their suhoor meal. In the Eastern Province, where the custom remains a deep-rooted part of the holy month, the drummer is known as Abu Tabila.

The fasting month is not complete in Al-Ahsa governorate without him roaming the streets before dawn prayers. Adults and children often come out of their homes or peer from windows to watch Abu Tabila pass by beating his small drum while reciting prayers.

The Musaharati profession is one of the oldest Ramadan traditions in Al-Ahsa, and every town has its own Abu Tabila. He goes about his business until the end of Ramadan and people offer him money, gifts, sweets, and best wishes for Eid.

Although modern phone apps can alert worshippers, Al-Ahsa communities continue to adhere to time-honored ways.

Omar Al-Faridi, director of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) in Al-Ahsa, said that Abu Tabila was known for his traditional folk clothes and boisterous voice.

Former director of the Al-Ahsa Archaeological and Heritage Museum, Walid Al-Hussein, described the beat of Abu Tabila’s drum as “unique and splendid,” and a sound that evoked the true spirit of Ramadan. 

Where We Are Going Today: The Four Seasons in Riyadh

A luxury Saudi hotel is offering food-lovers the chance to live the high life with a unique dining experience overlooking the capital.

The Four Seasons, in Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre, has launched an exclusive candlelit meal service at the Sky Bridge, the highest point in the city.

From their table 300 meters up in the sky, guests will be able to enjoy a private romantic dinner-for-two with breath-taking views over Riyadh.

And to launch the initiative, the Four Seasons hosted a special Ramadan iftar for top media representatives, including presenter Fadia Al-Taweel, at the lofty location.

The highest iftar in Saudi Arabia included a gourmet selection of appetizers, main dishes, and sweets prepared by the hotel’s culinary team lead by executive chef, Ahmed Fawzy.

Guests booking the Sky Bridge sunset dining experience will be treated to a three-course dinner prepared exclusively by Fawzy, and the hotel will also provide a professional photographer to document the evening.

Couples celebrating anniversaries, birthdays or other family events, will be given exclusive access to the Sky Bridge for up to five hours. Bookings can be made through the hotel’s website.

The Four Seasons also offers an edge-of-the-world experience, a Saudi heritage tent with entertainment and food, and microlight flights.

