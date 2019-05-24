Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center launches “Kingdom of Energy” podcast

You are here

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has inaugurated a podcast program, titled “Kingdom of Energy”, through which specialized researchers can talk about energy economics, policies, techniques and related environmental issues.

The podcast is an opportunity for people interested in the field of energy to listen to the opinions of specialists in the field, including workers or partners of the center, whether local or international cadres.

The program targets decision makers, specialists and workers in the energy sectors through a new platform on the center’s website, allowing visitors to listen to podcast episodes.

The program is working on producing “Kingdom of Energy” episodes on a regular basis. The first episode is now available on the website in English, and another series is to be produced in Arabic.

KAPSARC is a non-profit research center that conducts independent research into global energy economics, policies, techniques and related environmental studies. The center seeks to find solutions for the most-effective and productive use of energy to promote economic and social growth locally, regionally and internationally. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center Eye on the Vision Vision 2030

RIYADH: King Salman telephoned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to congratulate him on his victory in India's general election.
King Salman wished Modi success and the people of India prosperity.

The prime minister thanked King Salman for the phone call and stressed his keeness to promote and develop relations between the two countries.
Modi secured another five-year term as prime minister after winning a landslide general election victory on Thursday.

Topics: King Salman Narendra Modi Election

