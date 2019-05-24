You are here

  • Home
  • Telecoms tower company IHS plans ‘up to 30,000’ sites in Saudi Arabia
﻿

Telecoms tower company IHS plans ‘up to 30,000’ sites in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom is on the verge of massive change according to telecoms tower company IHS. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 sec ago
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Telecoms tower company IHS plans ‘up to 30,000’ sites in Saudi Arabia

  • Firm sees key opportunity in ‘pulsating heart’ of Arab world
  • Company, which rents masts to telcos, ‘moving ahead’ with IPO
Updated 21 sec ago
BEN FLANAGAN
0

LONDON: Telecoms tower company IHS plans to operate up to 30,000 masts in Saudi Arabia within the next five years, as part of a growth strategy in a country it sees as the “pulsating heart” of the Arab world.

The Mauritius-headquartered IHS — which buys or builds mobile phone masts and then leases them to telecoms companies — said in March it had struck a deal with Zain KSA to buy its 8,100 towers in Saudi Arabia. It will then lease them back to the operator.

IHS is now looking for further expansion in the Kingdom and the wider Arabian Gulf, amid plans to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

Sam Darwish, group chief executive at IHS Towers, said the group was interested in talks with additional telecoms operators in Saudi Arabia, which include Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Mobily, although declined to specify whether negotiations were underway. 

“We are definitely interested and would love to develop potential deals with any operator in the Kingdom,” said Darwish.

“There will be an influx point at some point soon, where growth or the transformation in the Kingdom is going to explode in a very positive way. And that’s why the number of towers for us could be somewhere between 10,000 and 30,000 (in approximately five years), because the Kingdom is on the verge of a massive change to the positive.”

Another route to growth in Saudi Arabia is for IHS to build its own towers, rather than acquiring them from telcos, Darwish said.

“Saudi Arabia is just beginning now the 5G rollout … With 5G, you’re going to need a lot of towers, because 5G uses different spectrums,” he said. 

The agreement with Zain KSA — which is subject to regulatory approval — also involves IHS building at least 1,500 new telecoms towers over the next six years, the company said. The deal marks IHS’ second in the Gulf, following a previous agreement with Zain Kuwait.

Upon completion of the Saudi Arabia and Kuwait transactions, IHS will have approximately 33,100 towers in its portfolio. IHS, which started its business in Nigeria in 2001, also has operations in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda and Zambia.

“Now our main focus is the Gulf, the whole Gulf, plus potentially North Africa — we’re looking at opportunities there. And if you look at the Arab world in general, the Kingdom is the pulsating heart … its population is young, and they’re very influential on the world stage,” said Darwish.

He declined to name any specific operators with which IHS is in discussions.

The company recently obtained a foreign investment license from the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority in Saudi Arabia, where its staff will number between 100 and 200, Darwish said. 

The company last year shelved a plan for an IPO, but Darwish said it is thinking about “moving ahead” with plans for a listing in New York or London.

A secondary listing, for example of a Saudi subsidiary on the Riyadh stock exchange, has also been considered although there are no concrete plans.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Company

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Telecom issues $1.25bn debut sukuk
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Telecom hires banks for debut dollar sukuk

Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win

Updated 24 May 2019
Reuters
0

Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win

  • Modi’s pro-business image and India’s youthful population have lured foreign investors
  • After Modi’s win, about a dozen officials of foreign companies in India and their advisers said they hoped he would ease his stance and dilute some of the policies
Updated 24 May 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Foreign companies in India have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election victory for the political stability it brings, but now they need to see him soften a protectionist stance adopted in the past year.
Modi’s pro-business image and India’s youthful population have lured foreign investors, with US firms such as Amazon.com , Walmart and Mastercard committing billions of dollars in investments and ramping up hiring.
India is also the biggest market by users for firms such as Facebook Inc, and its subsidiary, WhatsApp.
But from around 2017, critics say, the Hindu nationalist leader took a harder, protectionist line on sectors such as e-commerce and technology, crafting some policies that appeared to aim at whipping up patriotic fervor ahead of elections.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“I hope he’s now back to wooing businesses,” said Prasanto Roy, a technology policy analyst based in New Delhi, who advises global tech firms.
“Global firms remain deeply concerned about the lack of policy stability or predictability, this has sent a worrying message to global investors.”
India stuck to its policies despite protests and aggressive lobbying by the United States government, US-India trade bodies and companies themselves.
Small hurdles
Modi was set to hold talks on Friday to form a new cabinet after election panel data showed his Bharatiya Janata Party had won 302 of the 542 seats at stake and was leading in one more, up from the 282 it won in 2014.
After Modi’s win, about a dozen officials of foreign companies in India and their advisers told Reuters they hoped he would ease his stance and dilute some of the policies.
Other investors hope the government will avoid sudden policy changes on investment and regulation that catch them off guard and prove very costly, urging instead industry-wide consultation that permits time to prepare.
Protectionism concerns “are small hurdles you have to go through,” however, said Prem Watsa, the chairman of Canadian diversified investment firm Fairfax Financial, which has investments of $5 billion in India.
“There will be more business-friendly policies and more private enterprise coming into India,” he told Reuters in an interview.
Tech, healthcare and beyond
Among the firms looking for more friendly steps are global payments companies that had benefited since 2016 from Modi’s push for electronic payments instead of cash.
Last year, however, firms such as Mastercard and Visa were asked to store more of their data in India, to allow “unfettered supervisory access,” a change that prompted WhatsApp to delay plans for a payments service.
Modi’s government has also drafted a law to clamp similar stringent data norms on the entire sector.
But abrupt changes to rules on foreign investment in e-commerce stoked alarm at firms such as Amazon, which saw India operations disrupted briefly in February, and Walmart, just months after it invested $16 billion in India’s Flipkart.
Policy changes also hurt foreign players in the $5-billion medical device industry, such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson, following 2017 price caps on products such as heart stents and knee implants.
Modi’s government said the move aimed to help poor patients and curb profiteering, but the US government and lobby groups said it harmed innovation, profits and investment plans.
“If foreign companies see their future in this country on a long-term basis...they will have to look at the interests of the people,” Ashwani MaHajjan, an official of a nationalist group that pushed for some of the measures, told Reuters.
That view was echoed this week by two policymakers who said government policies will focus on strengthening India’s own companies, while providing foreign players with adequate opportunities for growth.
Such comments worry foreign executives who fear Modi is not about to change his protectionist stance in a hurry, with one offical of a US tech firm saying, “I’d rather be more worried than be optimistic.”

Topics: India

Related

Special 0
World
Modi secures a second five-year term with landslide win in Indian elections
Special 0 video
Pakistan
Pakistanis between hope and despair as Modi reelected Indian PM

Latest updates

Iran looks to Pakistan for mediation
0
Telecoms tower company IHS plans ‘up to 30,000’ sites in Saudi Arabia
0
Modi’s victory inspires both hope and apprehensions
0
Kyrgios withdraws from French Open, citing illness
0
Man City owner wants to invest in Malaysian club
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.