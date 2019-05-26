Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing

Omega partnered up with NASA to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing back in 1969.
George and Amal Clooney were in attendance as were an impressive lineup of NASA veterans.
The event took place at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, where guests enjoyed the “Golden Moments” dinner underneath a Saturn 5 rocket.
President and CEO of Omega Raynald Aeschlimann said he was proud of the Swiss brand’s claim-to-fame as the first watch worn on the moon. “It’s a huge achievement to land on another world,” he said.
Omega ambassador George Clooney drew a great deal of media attention, but the actor was determined to ensure the spotlight remained on his fellow guests. “It’s a great pleasure to be here — and an honor. I have enormous respect for the people who made the Apollo missions such a success.”
Clooney was joined on stage by veteran of four NASA space missions and commander of Apollo 10 Lt. Gen. Thomas Stafford, along with CAPCOM for Apollo 11 and Apollo 16 lunar module pilot Charlie Duke.
Reflecting on the pioneering spirit of the Apollo era, Duke described it as an exciting time but stressed that the success of the 1969 mission was down to hard work and commitment. “We were heading to the moon, but we were also grounded, very realistic, and we never took success for granted, not once.”
Stafford talked about the “alien yet familiar” qualities of the lunar surface, and spoke proudly of his role in Apollo 11’s glory. “It was a great honor for me to play my part in the successful mission that followed.”
Also in attendance were astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, NASA pilot and ISS commander Terry Virts, ESA astronaut and NASA veteran Jean-François Clervoy, and former NASA engineer and the man behind the Moonwatch, Jim Ragan.
To mark the 50th anniversary, Omega released a 42 mm Speedmaster in 18-carat Moonshine gold — a new alloy which is said to offer a paler hue than traditional yellow gold and higher resistance to fading over time. The design is replete with lunar history as well as modern materials and a new movement. The limited-edition watch is limited to 1,014 pieces.
