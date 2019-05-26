You are here

  • Home
  • Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing
﻿

Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing

George and Amal Clooney attended an event by Omega to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing.
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAG NEWS
0

Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing

Updated 6 sec ago
ARAG NEWS
0

Omega partnered up with NASA to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing back in 1969.
George and Amal Clooney were in attendance as were an impressive lineup of NASA veterans.
The event took place at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, where guests enjoyed the “Golden Moments” dinner underneath a Saturn 5 rocket.
President and CEO of Omega Raynald Aeschlimann said he was proud of the Swiss brand’s claim-to-fame as the first watch worn on the moon. “It’s a huge achievement to land on another world,” he said.
Omega ambassador George Clooney drew a great deal of media attention, but the actor was determined to ensure the spotlight remained on his fellow guests. “It’s a great pleasure to be here — and an honor. I have enormous respect for the people who made the Apollo missions such a success.”
Clooney was joined on stage by veteran of four NASA space missions and commander of Apollo 10 Lt. Gen. Thomas Stafford, along with CAPCOM for Apollo 11 and Apollo 16 lunar module pilot Charlie Duke.
Reflecting on the pioneering spirit of the Apollo era, Duke described it as an exciting time but stressed that the success of the 1969 mission was down to hard work and commitment. “We were heading to the moon, but we were also grounded, very realistic, and we never took success for granted, not once.”
Stafford talked about the “alien yet familiar” qualities of the lunar surface, and spoke proudly of his role in Apollo 11’s glory. “It was a great honor for me to play my part in the successful mission that followed.”
Also in attendance were astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, NASA pilot and ISS commander Terry Virts, ESA astronaut and NASA veteran Jean-François Clervoy, and former NASA engineer and the man behind the Moonwatch, Jim Ragan.
To mark the 50th anniversary, Omega released a 42 mm Speedmaster in 18-carat Moonshine gold — a new alloy which is said to offer a paler hue than traditional yellow gold and higher resistance to fading over time. The design is replete with lunar history as well as modern materials and a new movement. The limited-edition watch is limited to 1,014 pieces.

Related

0
Corporate News
OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019
0
Corporate News
Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0
The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is inviting guests to its lamp-inspired Ramadan tent for an opulent gastronomic experience and authentic spiritual ambience.
This year’s Ramadan tent theme “Siraj,” a literal interpretation of “lantern,” transforms one of the hotel’s ballrooms into an exquisitely decorated dining area featuring a lavish iftar buffet.
The classic decor reminisces the role of traditional lamps, which were used in the past for lighting family gatherings and its flame was considered the means to keep those gatherings alive even after dark. Since then, lanterns have been used to decorate houses, shops and streets in the holy month.
Mohammed Marghalani, manager at Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, said: “The project is the result of the cooperation of various employees in the hotel — starting from the tent’s name through to the variety and quality of dishes and the reception and care of the valued ladies and gentlemen visiting us.”
“Ramadan preparations are deeply rooted in our traditions as they emphasize the uniqueness of this special month. The real essence of Arabian hospitality focuses on making visitors and guests feel appreciated and comfortable,” he added.
Ramadan tents in hotels offering iftar and suhoor delicacies have become a tradition in the Kingdom during the fasting month.
Hundreds of people turn up daily for the lavish meals with family and friends, amid sophisticated decor and five-star service.
On entering the palace-like venue, guests are greeted with the warm and smoky scent of oud at the reception.
The five-star hotel’s iftar buffet features an abundance of Arabic and international Ramadan specialties. Each table is elegantly laid out with dates, Arabic coffee and appetizers.
The buffet spread features cuisines from around the world, from Saudi dishes to Asian, Italian and Turkish specialities, displayed in various live stations.
The star of the buffet is the dessert selection comprising both Middle Eastern and international favorites guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Prices range from SR325 ($86) per adult to SR160 for children. Kids under the age of six dine for free. The tent is open from sunset until 9:00 p.m.
The 492-room Ritz-Carlton has 52 acres of landscaped gardens and is one of the most luxurious five-star properties in the capital.

Latest updates

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent
0
Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh
0
Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta one of the best in Mideast
0
Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing
0
OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.