You are here

﻿

Google Doodle remembers discovery of Egyptian Khufu Ship

The Khufu Ship is now preserved in the Giza Solar Boat Museum in Egypt. (Shutterstock)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

Google Doodle remembers discovery of Egyptian Khufu Ship

  • The ship is believed to have been built for Khufu, the second pharaoh of the fourth dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt
  • Over 1,200 pieces were reassembled by the Egyptian Department of Antiquities in order to restore the ship
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Today’s Google Doodle marks the 65th anniversary of the discovery of the Khufu Ship, one of the world’s oldest and largest boats, found in Egypt.

The ship, now preserved in the Giza Solar Boat Museum, is believed to have been built for Khufu, the second pharaoh of the fourth dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt, who is entombed inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Unearthed in 1954 by archeologist Kamal El-Mallakh, remnants of the massive ship were found buried under a stone wall on the south side of the pyramid.

Over 1,200 pieces were reassembled by the Egyptian Department of Antiquities in order to restore the 143-feet long, 19.6-feet wide vessel. The whole process took over a decade to finish.

It’s still unclear what the ship was originally intended for – some experts say it was used to transport Khufu’s remains to his final resting place, while others believe it was placed at the location to transport him to the afterlife, according to Ancient Egyptian tradition.

Some experts suggested that the ship might contain clues to the construction of the pyramids, which still causes debate among scholars. 

Topics: Google Doodle

Related

0
Media
First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach
0
Media
Prominent Egyptian poet, Gamila El Alaily, honored with Google Doodle

Two journalists released in Libya: TV channel

Updated 25 May 2019
AFP
0

Two journalists released in Libya: TV channel

  • The capital’s southern suburbs have been the target of an offensive launched April 4 by Khalifa Haftar
  • The release of the television journalists followed local and international condemnation of their detention
Updated 25 May 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: Two Libyan journalists held by an armed group for more than three weeks have been released, the television channel they work for said Saturday.
“We congratulate the press world for the release of our two colleagues, Mohamad Al-Gurj and Mohamad Al-Chibani, who were kidnapped by Haftar’s forces on May 2 while they were covering the assault on Tripoli,” said the private channel Libya Al-Ahrar, which is based in Turkey.
It said they were freed on Friday.
The capital’s southern suburbs have been the target of an offensive launched April 4 by Khalifa Haftar, military strongman of an eastern administration aimed at seizing Tripoli from an internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
At least 510 people have been killed and around 2,500 wounded in the fighting, as well as more than 80,000 displaced, according to UN agencies.
The release of the television journalists followed local and international condemnation of their detention, including from media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
In a press freedom index compiled by RSF, Libya ranks a lowly 162nd out of 180 countries.

Topics: Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya confirms it rescued 290 migrants in Mediterranean
0
Middle-East
Displaced by conflict, Libyan students fear for their future

Latest updates

Google Doodle remembers discovery of Egyptian Khufu Ship
0
Israel restores Gaza fishing zone to ease humanitarian crisis
0
Former manager of Marvel’s Stan Lee arrested for elder abuse
0
UN says Taliban captives in Afghanistan subjected to abuse
0
Long after guns fall silent, Mosul residents suffer hearing loss
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.