You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’
﻿

King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’

1 / 3
The king said the world today is in serious need of a role model, and Muslims could answer that call. (SPA)
2 / 3
The king said the world today is in serious need of a role model, and Muslims could answer that call. (SPA)
3 / 3
The king said the world today is in serious need of a role model, and Muslims could answer that call. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’

  • At a Muslim World League conference in Makkah, king calls for an end to racist and xenophobic speech
  • Saudi Arabia is committed to 'spreading peace and co-existence'
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has fought against extremism with “determination and decisiveness,” King Salman told a Muslim World League conference on Monday. 

In an address to the League’s conference in Makkah on moderate Islam, the king called for an end to racist and xenophobic speech.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and fought all forms of extremism, violence and terrorism, with ideology, determination and decisiveness, and has opposed any identification with them,” the King said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the Makkah governor.

Saudi Arabia is committed to “spreading peace and co-existence and has established international intellectual platforms and centers to promote these principles,” the king said.     

“We reiterate our invitation to stop the racist and xenophobic speech from whatever source and under any pretext whatsoever,” he added.

The king said the world today is in serious need of a role model and that Muslims can help spread the good values in the world.

The Muslim World League, an international non-governmental Islamic organization, based in Makkah, is holding the “Moderation and Indications” conference fo four days. The event will be attended by dignitaries, scholars, senior officials and leading thinkers from the Muslim world.

The conference marks the start of several major regional summits in the Kingdom this week. They include emergency meetings of the GCC and the Arab League convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the heightened tensions in the region with Iran.

Topics: King Salman Muslim World League Makkah Makkah Summits

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League launches global forum for moderate Islam
0
Saudi Arabia
Responsible leadership key to ‘justice, harmony’, Muslim World League chief tells conference at UN

Saudi crown prince meets with Dubai crown prince

Updated 27 May 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi crown prince meets with Dubai crown prince

Updated 27 May 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, met on Sunday to review the "brotherly historical relations" between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They also discussed the promising opportunities for cooperation in various fields, SPA said.
The meeting was attended by top officials from both sides.
Before the meeting, King Salman received the Dubai crown prince at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah and had iftaar together, along with other officials including  Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and the chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. 
King Salman is spending the last ten days of Ramadan in the holy city of Makkah.

 

 

 

Topics: saudi crown prince Dubai Crown Prince UAE Dubai

Related

0
Pakistan
Saudi, UAE embassies continue Ramadan relief assistance programs in Pakistan
0
Saudi Arabia
Dubai crown prince arrives in Jeddah

Latest updates

King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’
0
Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet
0
US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister
0
Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
0
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.