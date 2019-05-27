King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has fought against extremism with “determination and decisiveness,” King Salman told a Muslim World League conference on Monday.

In an address to the League’s conference in Makkah on moderate Islam, the king called for an end to racist and xenophobic speech.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and fought all forms of extremism, violence and terrorism, with ideology, determination and decisiveness, and has opposed any identification with them,” the King said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the Makkah governor.

Saudi Arabia is committed to “spreading peace and co-existence and has established international intellectual platforms and centers to promote these principles,” the king said.

“We reiterate our invitation to stop the racist and xenophobic speech from whatever source and under any pretext whatsoever,” he added.

The king said the world today is in serious need of a role model and that Muslims can help spread the good values in the world.

The Muslim World League, an international non-governmental Islamic organization, based in Makkah, is holding the “Moderation and Indications” conference fo four days. The event will be attended by dignitaries, scholars, senior officials and leading thinkers from the Muslim world.

The conference marks the start of several major regional summits in the Kingdom this week. They include emergency meetings of the GCC and the Arab League convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the heightened tensions in the region with Iran.