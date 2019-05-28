You are here

  • Home
  • Sustainable growth in spotlight at T20 Summit in Tokyo
﻿

Sustainable growth in spotlight at T20 Summit in Tokyo

1 / 4
Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, head of the Saudi delegation, speaks at T20 Tokyo Summit. (AN photo)
2 / 4
Monday was the second and final day of the T20. (AN photo)
3 / 4
Monday was the second and final day of the T20. (AN photo)
4 / 4
Monday was the second and final day of the T20. (AN photo)
Updated 28 May 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

Sustainable growth in spotlight at T20 Summit in Tokyo

  • Widening socioeconomic inequality on top of agenda
Updated 28 May 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

TOKYO: Representatives at the T20 Tokyo Summit delivered a final communique to the Japanese Foreign Minister Kono Taro on Monday, ahead of the June G-20 Summit in Osaka.

Taro thanked the think tanks involved in the Summit for providing their proposals on various issues, and for establishing 10 task forces under the theme “Seeking a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Society” to assist the G-20.

 “A sustainable, inclusive and resilient society is this year’s theme, but how to achieve it is a big question. I appreciate the discussion of this two-day T20 Summit on various issues including World Trade Organization (WTO) reform, innovation in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and infrastructure,” he said.

Monday was the second and final day of the T20, and was occupied by panel discussions with participations from Japanese and foreign think tanks, researchers and experts discussing the 10 policy task forces related to the G-20’s main agendas. 

The closing remarks were given by members of the T20’s troika, including Dr. Yoshino Nayuki, T20 Japan chair and dean of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) and head of the Saudi delegation, and the Argentine T20 Summit Chair Dr. Julia Pomares, who hosted last year’s event in Buenos Aires.

The host country has the privilege of selecting the task forces specifically for the T20, with the responsibility of aligning them with the priorities of the G-20. Of the 10 approved this year, two were continuations of task forces established in Argentina last year, and, as Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2020 G-20 Riyadh Summit, Al-Turki spoke about the importance of the Kingdom’s participation in the discussions.

“I can assure everybody that the task forces and issues that will be discussed under the Saudi presidency, will be a continuation of the legacy of topics that have been discussed in Germany, Argentina and also in Japan,” he told delegates.

The reduction of widening inequality, poverty, gender inequality and climate change are some of the challenges addressed at the T20 Tokyo Summit, with new task forces presented under the Japanese presidency focusing on aging populations, economic impact of an imbalanced society, immigration and SME policy faced with development of financial technology.  

The US-China trade crisis and WTO reform were also discussed. The policy recommendations developed by the T20 Japan Summit task forces will be considered ahead of the G20 Osaka Summit on June 28-29.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi researchers join T20 summit in Japan
0
Saudi Arabia
Dates set for G20 Leaders’ Summit in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

Topics: Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan pins high hopes on OIC summit
0
Pakistan
OIC awards Pakistani cleric for fight against terrorism

Latest updates

Mena Massoud’s Arabic message goes viral as the ‘Aladdin’ takes a magic carpet ride at the box office
0
Chef Rubi proves she can take the heat in any kitchen
0
Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Tehran sees no prospect for negotiations with the US
0
Oil mixed as OPEC cuts, US sanctions prop up prices while trade war weighs
0
Israel inches closer to snap election with overnight vote
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.